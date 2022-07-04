‘Wet Down’: Cooling off in Huntersville with the help of a fire truck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds headed to Birkdale Village Monday afternoon to enjoy the Huntersville Fire Department’s 18th Annual “Wet Down.” It’s an event that takes place every July 4.

Water was pouring down from the stars and stripes, as people enjoyed soaking it all in.

The Huntersville Fire Department uses its truck to attach a flag and cool down hundreds of people with its Independence Day Wet Down.

“This is our 18th year, we took one year off for COVID,” said Huntersville Fire’s Bill Suthard. “So really, it would be our 19th year.”

“It’s awesome to be out here,” said Huntersville Resident Megan Tyson. “And just enjoying each other and the weather and having a good time.”

The event always draws a huge crowd.

“It starts around May that we begin getting phone calls from residents asking if it’s still gonna happen,” said Suthard. “And we are excited to partner with Birkdale every year to cool the kids off while celebrating America.”

“It’s really festive,” said Huntersville Resident Bryan Gandy. “And everyone just has a good time.”

The event begins with a patriotic bike parade for kids, led by police. Following that, families gather in the center of Birkdale Village Square to cool off and celebrate Uncle Sam.

“It’s a good time and it’s something we look forward to every year in Huntersville,” said Suthard. “It’s good to see the community out having a good time and hanging out again.”

It’s an event that leaves people laughing, smiling, and absolutely soaking wet.

“We come every year,” said Tyson. “No matter what.”

