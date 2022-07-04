ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

North Port St. Joe veterans honored with monument

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Fourth of July celebrations in North Port St. Joe emphasized the veterans who fought for our freedom.

Local officials unveiled the North Port St. Joe Veterans Monument, which local veterans are thrilled to see as an addition to the community.

“When I come home and see this monument and know that not only will my neighbors see it, my grandchildren will see it, my nieces and nephews will see it, it’s just a very proud moment for me,” Air Force veteran Senior Master Sergeant Sonja Robinson Maddox said.

The names of 318 veterans are engraved on the monument.

The more than 5,000-pound block of granite took 26 weeks to ship from India.

“The whole community can come and see role models that look just like them. Role models that they know their name. And so I am very proud, emotional, taken aback,” Maddox said.

The monument sits at Zion Fair Baptist Church, which was the site of the funeral of Staff Sergeant Clifford C. Sims in 1968.

Sims posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Vietnam War, the highest military decoration in the country.

Army veteran Command Sergeant Major Sidney Weatherspoon received a plaque in Sims’ name from the community for his contributions to the nation.

“It’s an honor first of all because we all knew about Clifford Sims growing up, but to receive this high honor in his name, is precious and I’m speechless right now but yeah it’s an honor,” Weatherspoon said.

“This is a very small community but we’ve had a large number of individuals serve in the armed forces and this is an opportunity on this Independence Day for the citizens of this community to say thank you to our veterans who’ve protected the freedom that we all enjoy,” circuit judge and event host Elijah Smiley said.

Port St. Joe will continue its Independence Day celebrations Monday evening with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bay Co. Fourth of July by the numbers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Fourth of July weekend is one of Bay County’s busiest times. Large crowds descend on the area to celebrate the birth of the nation from the beach. Captain David Baldwin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office oversees the west district. He said...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven. The event kicked off with a flyover performance including two F-35 jets from Eglin Air Force Base. Officials said the celebration included more than 65 floats including local organizations, churches, and schools.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Locals attend their favorite Fourth of July celebration

DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Salute to Freedom Parade and Festival brings hundreds of people together in downtown Panama City to celebrate the Fourth of July. All the festival-goers seemed to have relatively the same answer when asked what they were most excited for. “Fireworks,” Autumn Gilledge said. “Fireworks,” the Horne family […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Port Saint Joe, FL
Government
Port Saint Joe, FL
Sports
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are changing and people are talking. A group of Sunnyside residents is pushing to make an already private beach less accessible to the public. But the question is, do they have the authority to?. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Recent celebrations could cause another Covid-19 surge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local doctors said there could be another Covid-19 surge after this past Fourth of July. On holiday weekends like this one, it’s common to spend time with family and friends or attend a big public celebration like Landon Hall and his mom did. “We went to the beach and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mexico Beach celebrates Sunset Park opening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach hit another Hurricane Michael recovery milestone. The city reopened Sunset Park, making it the first park to reopen since the hurricane destroyed the town in 2018. Prior to the grand opening of Sunset Park, the primary public bathroom in Mexico Beach was...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Air Force#Zion Fair Baptist Church
WMBB

PCB residents discuss Sunnyside gates with Bay County commissioners

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Controversy continued Wednesday over beach access at the west end of Panama City Beach. The gates were going up at six access points in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Two dozen residents from the community attended the Bay County Commission meeting to voice their displeasure over the barriers to the beach. Those […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fourth of July weekend brings big bucks to local business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Crowds come out in large numbers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Panama City Beach, and local business gets a huge boom in revenue during this special weekend. Patches Pub and Grill is a popular local hangout in Panama City Beach, but during tourist season, the vacation rentals […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
99.9 KTDY

Warning Flags Displayed on Many Popular Gulf Coast Beaches

Louisiana vacationers who love to find themselves languishing in the sun on the sand of the Gulf Coast's premier beaches will need to stop and think for a minute before they put even the tiniest tippy-toe in the water, at least for the next few days. There are actually several reasons why you'd want to understand what you're about to get into before you actually get into the water.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle football star to host youth camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end, Janarius Robinson is hosting his “Win Within” football and cheer camp on Saturday. The Bay High School and Florida State Alum grew up in Panama City and accomplished his childhood goal of playing in college and the NFL. The “Win Within” foundation was founded following Hurricane […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Green aims to establish Mosley as annual contender

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Mosley basketball player, Derrio Green was announced back in May as the Dolphin’s new head boys basketball coach. Green grew up in Panama City and played for Mosley from 2004-2007 when led the Dolphins to two playoff appearances. After his collegiate career, he played three seasons of professional basketball […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

PCBPD: Tenn man left cats trapped in a carrier in the roadway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man trapped two cats in a kennel and left them outside in extreme heat, according to Panama City Beach police. Court records state Joseph Plunk, 28, of Covington, took his girlfriend’s cats and abandoned them on a golf cart on Front Beach Road at about 11 p.m. Monday.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Charter fishing crew reacts to saving overboard man’s life

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a crazy day for a commercial fishing boat captain after he fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico around midnight and was stranded— for nearly seven hours. Luckily, a group of good Samaritans was able to rescue him Sunday morning. A team of junior hockey players from […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
cityoflynnhaven.com

4th of July Celebration - Parade & Festivities

Join us for a 4th of July Celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022! Starting at Sharon Sheffield Park with an Opening Ceremony including the Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, and prayer service. Following the Opening Ceremony will be the parade! Afternoon festivities include a concert and the Fireworks show! See the below itinerary for times & locations everything going on this awesome day.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Florida adds Purple Alerts to help find vulnerable adults

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new color has been added to the emergency alert list here in Florida. Purple Alerts now join AMBER, Silver, and Blue alerts as a means of notifying the public that law enforcement is searching for someone in danger. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Purple Alerts are […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy