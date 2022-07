Whether it was a car or truck or some other vehicle, all types have passed through the bays of Pearson’s Automotive in the long tenure of brothers Raleigh and Coy Pearson. The two brothers had about three years prior experience running a service station in Catawba County for a friend when they started out in business for themselves here in Taylorsville on December 18, 1967. That’s when they opened shop in the old Esso gas station across from Hotel Alexandria on East Main Avenue. Through two subsequent location changes, the brothers added more services and eventually grew the business into the auto service center which many local motorists rely on today.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO