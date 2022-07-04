Fourth of July Colyer Lake Potluck draws community crowds

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Hall community members gathered near Colyer Lake on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday.

The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. with over 200 people attending the event.

A parade, food, games and music from the Colyer Club Band were just some of the highlights according to Colyer Lake Parade and Potluck Committee President Jen Shutt.

“It’s getting together and celebrating our freedom and our rights that we have and just taking it all in that God’s blessed this country so much,” Shutt said.

Shutt said this year’s turnout was one of the largest the committee has seen.

“There are so many people that are even from out of town that have come here,” Shutt said. “They make it a point and do vacations just to come here for the day and it’s just to show how patriotic people can be on this special day.”

Past President Tom Kistler said he is a descendant of some of the United States’ founding members. For him, the Fourth of July is about more than celebrating.

“Almost everybody’s got some stars and stripes or some patriotic-looking clothes on but beyond that, it’s a feeling that’s in your heart,” Kistler said. “It’s not the shirt on your back, it’s what’s in your heart that’s important.”

Even the youngest guests at the potluck had a hand in the fun of the day.

“It means a lot to me because it brings me a lot of joy,” Maisey Weaberling said. “It makes me happy because when I go to a parade I get candy.”

