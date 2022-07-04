ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Hall, PA

Fourth of July Colyer Lake Potluck draws community crowds

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkuMd_0gUgn3ys00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Hall community members gathered near Colyer Lake on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday.

The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. with over 200 people attending the event.

A parade, food, games and music from the Colyer Club Band were just some of the highlights according to Colyer Lake Parade and Potluck Committee President Jen Shutt.

TONIGHT: Watch DelGrosso’s Park Summer Thunder fireworks

“It’s getting together and celebrating our freedom and our rights that we have and just taking it all in that God’s blessed this country so much,” Shutt said.

Shutt said this year’s turnout was one of the largest the committee has seen.

“There are so many people that are even from out of town that have come here,” Shutt said. “They make it a point and do vacations just to come here for the day and it’s just to show how patriotic people can be on this special day.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Past President Tom Kistler said he is a descendant of some of the United States’ founding members. For him, the Fourth of July is about more than celebrating.

“Almost everybody’s got some stars and stripes or some patriotic-looking clothes on but beyond that, it’s a feeling that’s in your heart,” Kistler said. “It’s not the shirt on your back, it’s what’s in your heart that’s important.”

Even the youngest guests at the potluck had a hand in the fun of the day.

“It means a lot to me because it brings me a lot of joy,” Maisey Weaberling said. “It makes me happy because when I go to a parade I get candy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

34th annual Blair Media Blood Blitz approaching

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 34th annual Blair Media Blitz is set for late-July with a goal to collect over 230 units of blood. The event takes place July 19 at the Altoona Area Junior High School fieldhouse. The 12-hour event starts at 8 a.m. and is proudly sponsored by WTAJ. Appointments are encouraged […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Village of Hope celebrates with a ground-breaking event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Village of Hope in West Decatur Tuesday held a groundbreaking event to celebrate the upcoming construction of Senior Living facilities. The facilities will be designed for people who are in need of personal care, transportation, meal delivery, family members with disabilities, and much, more. The group is focused on […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Central PA 4th Fest

We talked to Organizers about Security at one Festival in Centre County. The tragedy earlier in the day cast a dark shadow over Independence Day, but 4th Fest was hoping to bring the cheer back to the day. The gates to Medlar Field opened and events ran throughout the evening, including live music, children’s activities and fireworks.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Concerts on the Quad returns to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Concerts on the Quad music series made its return debut to the Juniata College campus. The concert series takes place on the Juniata College lawn in front of the Halbritter Center for the Performing Arts. All concerts are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Donations can be made at the events and are given to the performers. Concerts all start at 7 p.m.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Centre Hall, PA
WTAJ

Volunteers needed for State College’s 2022 Arts Festival

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The time for State College’s 2022 Arts Festival is almost here, however they are still looking for volunteers. The Arts Festival runs from July 13 to July 17. Volunteers will be relied to help guide visitors from the Information Booth to the venues, sell wristbands, help out with Festival set up […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Meet Myrtle from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your household? If you’re a cat lover – maybe Myrtle is the perfect kitty for you! She is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Outreach Director for the shelter, Becky...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Salvation Army Sunday meals return in person

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Salvation Army Church announced that they will be re-launching their Sunday evening community meals in person. The in-person community meals return July 10. Doors open at 4:25 p.m., and meals will be served from 4:30 until 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. This event takes place every […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#The Colyer Club Band#Potluck Committee
WTAJ

Mixed April weather delays sweet corn batch in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The ideal time to have farm-fresh sweet corn is by the Fourth of July, but this year’s batch may be delayed by a couple of weeks. Some Blair County farmers had to delay their planting time because of the weather conditions in April. The ideal planting time for sweet is […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Osceola Mills celebrates 100th annual Fireman’s Fair

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa (WTAJ) — The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair is underway and going on all week long in celebration of the Fourth of July. The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair started off Monday at 11:30 a.m. with a parade, but is continuing the fun all week long with a carnival, musical performances, a $10,000 raffle […]
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
WTAJ

Families spend holiday learning country’s history at Fort Roberdeau

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Dozens of families celebrated the nation’s birthday at Fort Roberdeau, learning the country’s history and reciting the Declaration of Independence. Fort Roberdeau is a historic fort built during the Revolutionary War in 1778. Its purpose was to protect lead mines in the area from the Native Americans loyal to Britain. Lead mines […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WTAJ

Centre County music store reopens in new location

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A longtime State College music store has moved locations after shutting its doors during the pandemic. Rainbow Music has a new home in downtown Bellefonte. The store is located at 1 Perry Lane behind the Bellefonte Waffle Shop location. The reopening follows a two year closure of Rainbow Music’s State College […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

65 mile race takes runners from Blair to Huntingdon County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Eastern States Trail Endurance-Alliance, Inc. and Allegheny Trailrunners, Inc. is pleased to announce an ultramarathon coming to Blair and Huntingdon County. Starting Saturday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. runners from 15 states and three countries will participate in the 65 mile footrace. The Ironstone...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County homeless shelter demand continues to rise

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is experiencing a rising number of homeless community members reaching out for assistance. “Demand for our services has definitely increased,” Executive Director of Centre County’s Housing Transitions, Morgan Wasikonis said. Housing Transitions is a walk-in center for homeless individuals and families seeking housing assistance.That includes a shelter (217 […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

“Kids on Wheels” ride through downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College families kicked off their Fourth of July holiday with the Kids on Wheels parade through Sidney Friedman Park. The parade was organized by Centre Region Parks and Recreation and has been held annually for over 50 years. Around 300 residents participated in the parade, each bringing hand-decorated bikes […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg Heritage Days ready to return

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– After being cancelled the last two years, Philipsburg’s annual Heritage Days event is set to return in July. The event goes on from Tuesday, July 12 throughout Sunday, July 17 and will feature music and entertainment while celebrating the town’s heritage. A full schedule of events can be found below: Tuesday, July […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Annual Freedom Ride held in Tyrone raises money for veterans

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Fourth of July Freedom Ride which raises money for veterans kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. Riders rode 10 miles in total from Tyrone to Tipton, then back to the Tyrone American Legion. The ride helps to raise money every year for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy