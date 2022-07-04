ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck's Most Chaotic Moments Caught By The Paparazzi: Photos

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Ben Affleck is one of a kind! From going out to the front of his house to grab his Dunkin Donuts order to having both Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi in his own personal soda machine, Affleck never fails to keep the public entertained.

Scroll through the gallery to see Ben Affleck's most chaotic moments:

Smoking Cigarettes Whenever Possible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8OP0_0gUgmrco00
Source: mega

The Jersey Girl star is not one to say no to a quick puff on a cigarette. Even while signing autographs for awaiting fans, Affleck was caught sneaking in a quick smoke break.

Having Tense Conversations With Jennifer Garner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kvpp_0gUgmrco00
Source: mega

Despite being on good terms, there have been a few instances where photographers have caught Affleck in a heated moment with former wife, Jennifer Garner. While coparenting their three children, it's no wonder there are serious things to talk about!

Over The Top PDA With Jennifer Lopez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv75j_0gUgmrco00
Source: mega

Ever since Affleck got back together with former flame Jennifer Lopez, the two have not been able to keep their hands off of each other. Despite all eyes being on them, the couple has been frequently spotted stealing a smooch while out and about with the kids or getting extra cozy courtside at basketball games.

Being Frustrated By The Constant Attention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGLXu_0gUgmrco00
Source: mega

Now, after going back to being one half of "Bennifer" the media attention surrounding Affleck's life is at an all time fever pitch. The award winning star can often times be seen looking smug as he catches photographers snapping away.

Always Rocking A Casual Look For Family Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5hTa_0gUgmrco00
Source: mega

The proud papa of three, who shares children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the13 Going On 30 star, knows he's not walking a red carpet when picking the kids up from school. The Boston native can often be seen rocking messy bed head and an easy flannel top as he runs errands.

Sporting His Beloved Boston Sports Gear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Z9PR_0gUgmrco00
Source: mega

The Good Will Hunting star never fails to rock some type of Boston sports team's name on his clothes. Affleck can most often be seen wearing either a Boston Red Sox logo or a New England Patriots emblem with a coffee from Dunkin Donuts in hand.

OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block! Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring. The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the...
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Fuming After Ex Ben Affleck Let 10-Year-Old Son Samuel Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck may have gotten himself locked in the doghouse after his recent mishap with his 10-year-old son. Over the weekend, the actor seemingly let his son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a very expensive Lamborghini while at L.A. luxury car rental dealership 777 Exotics. With the engine running, the famous offspring put the car in reverse and backed into a white BMW. Luckily, there was no damage and no one was injured, as OK! reported.Nevertheless, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, was far from pleased after learning about the whole ordeal. "Jen was not happy when she found out...
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
