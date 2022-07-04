Ben Affleck's Most Chaotic Moments Caught By The Paparazzi: Photos

Source: mega

Ben Affleck is one of a kind! From going out to the front of his house to grab his Dunkin Donuts order to having both Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi in his own personal soda machine, Affleck never fails to keep the public entertained.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Ben Affleck's most chaotic moments:

Smoking Cigarettes Whenever Possible

Source: mega

The Jersey Girl star is not one to say no to a quick puff on a cigarette. Even while signing autographs for awaiting fans, Affleck was caught sneaking in a quick smoke break.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Having Tense Conversations With Jennifer Garner

Source: mega

Despite being on good terms, there have been a few instances where photographers have caught Affleck in a heated moment with former wife, Jennifer Garner. While coparenting their three children, it's no wonder there are serious things to talk about!

Article continues below advertisement

Over The Top PDA With Jennifer Lopez

Source: mega

Ever since Affleck got back together with former flame Jennifer Lopez, the two have not been able to keep their hands off of each other. Despite all eyes being on them, the couple has been frequently spotted stealing a smooch while out and about with the kids or getting extra cozy courtside at basketball games.

Article continues below advertisement

Being Frustrated By The Constant Attention

Source: mega

Now, after going back to being one half of "Bennifer" the media attention surrounding Affleck's life is at an all time fever pitch. The award winning star can often times be seen looking smug as he catches photographers snapping away.

Article continues below advertisement

Always Rocking A Casual Look For Family Time

Source: mega

The proud papa of three, who shares children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the13 Going On 30 star, knows he's not walking a red carpet when picking the kids up from school. The Boston native can often be seen rocking messy bed head and an easy flannel top as he runs errands.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sporting His Beloved Boston Sports Gear

Source: mega

The Good Will Hunting star never fails to rock some type of Boston sports team's name on his clothes. Affleck can most often be seen wearing either a Boston Red Sox logo or a New England Patriots emblem with a coffee from Dunkin Donuts in hand.