ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

"Hammerin' Hank" Goldberg dies at 82

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlMKk_0gUgmprM00

South Florida sports fans mourning the loss of broadcaster Hank Goldberg 00:20

MIAMI – Hank Goldberg, the South Florida sports radio and television legend whose brash style earned him the nickname "Hammerin' Hank" and helped launch him to national prominence as a reporter and prognosticator, most recently with CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine, as well as for years on ESPN, died Monday, his 82nd birthday, at his home in Las Vegas.

His sister, Liz, confirmed the death of Goldberg, who kept working until three weeks ago despite his health having declined rapidly in the last couple years. He died after a seven-year battle with kidney disease.

Click here to read the rest of the CBSSports.com story.

Comments / 3

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Report: Miami Heat, Caleb Martin agree to $20.4M deal

MIAMI - Caleb Martin is coming off the best season of his career, and the Miami Heat are giving him three more years as a reward. Martin agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday, one that will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Heat had not yet announced the signing of the deal. Martin is coming off his third NBA season, his first in Miami, and set career bests in a slew of categories. He averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games with the Heat, shooting 51% from the floor. The Heat were 8-4 in games Martin started this past season when Miami finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and made the East finals.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Carlos Santana: Legendary US guitarist collapses on stage

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan. Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston on Tuesday, and he was taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation. Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: hot & humid July 4th, nice night for fireworks

MIAMI - Passing showers during the morning hours on this 4th of July will end by late morning as an easterly flow pushes them towards the west.Summertime storms will develop inland and track towards the west coast. South Florida this afternoon will be mainly dry with sizzling sunshine.Fourth of July afternoon high temperatures will top 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will rise to the mid-90s and up to 100 degrees with an ocean breeze that will not be enough to cool things down.  The grilling forecast looks rain-free, hot, and humid through the afternoon. Evening hours this Independence Day will be...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Car plowed into North Miami home

MIAMI - The search is on for a driver that crashed into a North Miami home. It happened overnight on 124th and NW 13th Avenue. When police arrived, they found a Dodge Challenger lodged halfway into the home. The driver took off after the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the police. 
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mermaid sculptures to help restore South Florida reefs

MIAMI - It's mermaids to the rescue, and there are sculptures that are part of the 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project. "We place sculptures to help draw in the public to use our art as a problem solver to get people to care about the issues plaguing our coral reefs," said Evan Snow.  He is co-founder of Ocean Rescue Alliance which created the project.He told CBS4 that a total of 20 of these sculptures and other modules will be placed in the water off Hollywood Beach.  Heather is a professional mermaid and diver.  She is thrilled to know help is on...
MIAMI, FL
vegas24seven.com

Award-winning R&B legend Peabo Bryson to perform at Santa Fe Station

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B legend Peabo Bryson to perform at Santa Fe Station. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. GRAMMY Award-winning R&B legend Peabo Bryson is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Hq#Sports Radio#Las Vegas#Sportsline#Espn#Cbssports Com
CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas along the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.Lifeguards here on Long Island are on the lookout this July 4th for sharks."It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it's just normal course when you're going to the beach," said beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.Shark patrols, including drone use, are ramped up across the area after a handful of incidents, including one over the weekend. A lifeguard further east on the island was attacked during a training exercise, where he was ironically playing a victim."I felt sharp, sharp pain," said lifeguard...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks.  "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: hot & humid, inland storms develop

MIAMI - A toasty Wednesday is expected across South Florida as temperatures will reach the upper 80s and the "feels like" temperatures climb into the 90s. Wednesday morning temperatures started out in the low 80s before sunrise. A few sprinkles along the coast are possible during the morning hours, storm chances will increase across inland portions of the area later in the day. Inland thunderstorm activity could ramp up between noon and 5 p.m. and could be widespread. Future weather is tracking downpours stretching across remote portions of Miami-Dade and Broward, and stretching over to Southwest Florida. Aside from the inland storms, a mix of clouds and sun will hug the coast. Highs will be near 88 degrees with southeast winds of 9 to 13 mph. Storm chances remain possible through the next few days and into the weekend, with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Less staffing and higher demand causing flying frustrations

MIAMI – People stood in long lines Tuesday for security and for the ticket counters at Miami International Airport. It has been a familiar sight this summer. "I've seen people miss their connecting flights," said Alijah Caesar, who was waiting for his bags. "I've seen a lot of people frustrated at the airport."For many, the long holiday weekend made for a hectic travel time. "It's not been ideal," said Gary Stirling, who was trying to return home after his first trip to Florida.  "We were supposed to go back to London at 7:30. It's been delayed to 9:30 which means we will...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami couple accused of stealing service dog, blackmailing owner

MIAMI -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Miami couple was arrested Monday for stealing a Marathon couple's French Bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.Authorities said Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, face charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. A woman told police that she was receiving texts from unknown persons demanding money for the safe return of Sailor, her husband's female French Bulldog/service dog. "She stated the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She began canvassing the 5th Avenue...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

As people struggle to pay for food, rent, Florida pawn shops are busy

MIAMI - Thanks to the price of gas, food, and rent, business at pawn shops is booming. People are selling what they have to pay their bills. "Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptake, fuel prices, inflation, and everything. Yeah, we've seen a lot of new faces, we've seen a transition," said Jose Leyva with Larry's Estate Jewelry & Pawn. He's been in the business for more than 20 years and said the last six to eight months have been tough on his customers. "It hurts, it hurts sometimes, because you hear some of the stories and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida gas prices dip for third straight week

MIAMI - Florida drivers are seeing a little good news at the pump. Statewide, gas prices declined through the Independence Day holiday weekend, even as a record number of Americans were forecast to take a road trip. The average price for gas in Florida was $4.52 per gallon on Wednesday. The state average has declined nearly 12 cents since last week and has dropped a total of 37 cents through the past three weeks. "Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown," said AAA spokesman...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in South Florida

MIAMI - In 2022, the party is back on across South Florida and in full force for the 4th of July holiday. Here is where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties:Miami-Dade County: Aventura:Location: Country Club Drive, AventuraTime: 9:00 PMFor more information, click here.Bayfront Park:Miami's Big July 4 BashLocation: Bayfront ParkAddress: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FLTime 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)For more information, click here. Coral Gables:Stars and Stripes BarbecueLocation: Biltmore HotelAddress: 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral GablesTime: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)For more information, click here.Hialeah: Independence Day CelebrationLocation: Milander...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy