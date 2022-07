Tommy Fury is resigned to the fact that his summertime business trip to the U.S. just isn’t in the cards. The unbeaten light heavyweight from Manchester, England was hopeful of moving forward with renewed plans for a grudge match with content creator and cruiserweight novice Jake Paul. The bout was due to take place August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight was in jeopardy once Fury learned that his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authority) document was denied as he was turned away at London’s Heathrow Airport on June 28.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO