Tennessee State

Jobs4TN website now working after being offline for days

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has completed working on Jobs4TN.gov website and is ready to resume service.

The state’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI), completed the restoration of the site on Sunday, July 3.

According to a release, GSI experienced what it has called anomalous activity at its network operation centers on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The activity forced the company to take Jobs4TN.gov, and systems for approximately three dozen other states, offline.

Both the unemployment and workforce development functions of Jobs4TN.gov are once again operating.

According to a release, people who need to file a new unemployment claim, or complete weekly certifications, should follow the instructions below:

  • FILE A NEW CLAIM

You can file your claim now. Even though you could not apply between June 25 and July 2, that will still be the claim’s effective date if you meet eligibility requirements.

Please complete the filing process by July 8, at 4:30 p.m. CDT, so staff can review your claim and set the correct effective date. After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications.

Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.

  • COMPLETING WEEKLY CERTIFICATIONS

If you were able to complete weekly certifications before the system outage, you can now restart that process. Because you could not certify for the week ending June 25, you now need to complete certifications for that week and the week ending July 2.

The system will prompt you to complete this process for both weeks. Please remember, that Monday, July 4, is a bank holiday, so payments will be delayed by a day.

TDLWD apologizes for the outage.

