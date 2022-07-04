Federal judge in W.Va. rules in favor of drug distributors in landmark opioid trial
By WCHS
cbs2iowa.com
2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled in favor of the drug distributors in a long-awaited decision Monday in the first lawsuit to go to trial over the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic. U.S. District Judge David Faber’s ruling means Cabell County and the...
A judge has ruled in favor of three U.S. drug distributors in a lawsuit over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. A federal judge made the ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. on Monday. Per Reuters, U.S. District Judge David Faber argued in his ruling in the West Virginia-focused suit that there is “nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions.”
A FirstEnergy Corp. stockholder’s suit claiming that former executives were involved in a bribery scheme that eventually cost the company a huge fine and hurt its stock value will remain active in one federal court in Ohio after a judge there criticized a settlement pending on nearly identical claims in another federal court in the state.
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to have been ruling out the conservative playbook lately and, on the heels of overturning Roe v. Wade and outlawing abortion in addition to determining teachers and coaches can conduct prayers at extracurricular events, the court will consider Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that could wind up invoking what is called the “independent state legislature doctrine.”
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct stemming from an arrest that involved use of force, officials said. Michael L. Howell, 32, of London, Kentucky, was accused of conspiring with others, along with another trooper, to conceal...
Red states are overwhelmingly outperforming blue states in their economic recoveries from the pandemic . A big part of the growth comes from an influx of people relocating from high-tax states with larger Democratic representation into places like Florida , Texas, and other Republican-leaning states that typically foster lower-tax environments.
-- In a win for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., a Florida appeals court Wednesday rejected a $6 million punitive damages award in a case involving a smoking-related illness. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal said a Gadsden County judge gave improper jury instructions about punitive damages. Richard and Margaret Harris filed the lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds, with the case continuing as a wrongful-death claim after Richard Harris died in 2016, according to Wednesday's ruling.
All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday. Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the...
With West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court finished its latest term on a strong note. As it had with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , the court here took a step toward restoring lawmaking power in its rightful place — with the people and their representatives. The...
A new gun control law in New York will force concealed carry license applicants to provide a list of their social media accounts that they have operated for at least three years so the government can determine if the individual is “of good moral character.”. Signed into law by...
The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Whole Foods workers did not bring a valid racial discrimination claim against the grocery chain and parent company Amazon after previously dormant dress code policies were strictly enforced once workers began wearing Black Lives Matter masks and apparel in 2020. In a...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
Thousands of nonviolent federal prisoners eligible for early release under a promising Trump-era law remain locked up nearly four years later because of inadequate implementation, confusion and bureaucratic delays, prisoner advocacy groups, affected inmates and former federal prison officials say. Even the Biden administration’s attempt to provide clarity to the...
July 5 (Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report.
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Comments / 0