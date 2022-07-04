Federal judge in W.Va. rules in favor of drug distributors in landmark opioid trial
By WCHS
abcnews4.com
2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled in favor of the drug distributors in a long-awaited decision Monday in the first lawsuit to go to trial over the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic. U.S. District Judge David Faber's ruling means Cabell County and the...
A judge has ruled in favor of three U.S. drug distributors in a lawsuit over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. A federal judge made the ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. on Monday. Per Reuters, U.S. District Judge David Faber argued in his ruling in the West Virginia-focused suit that there is “nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions.”
DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
A FirstEnergy Corp. stockholder’s suit claiming that former executives were involved in a bribery scheme that eventually cost the company a huge fine and hurt its stock value will remain active in one federal court in Ohio after a judge there criticized a settlement pending on nearly identical claims in another federal court in the state.
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct stemming from an arrest that involved use of force, officials said. Michael L. Howell, 32, of London, Kentucky, was accused of conspiring with others, along with another trooper, to conceal...
-- In a win for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., a Florida appeals court Wednesday rejected a $6 million punitive damages award in a case involving a smoking-related illness. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal said a Gadsden County judge gave improper jury instructions about punitive damages. Richard and Margaret Harris filed the lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds, with the case continuing as a wrongful-death claim after Richard Harris died in 2016, according to Wednesday's ruling.
All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday. Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could affect Pennsylvania's congressional districts.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a case that goes to who can draw congressional district lines.After the 2020 census, when the legislature and governor could not agree on a congressional map in this state, the state Supreme Court stepped in with a map it believed was fair to both political parties.But should any state court be involved in drawing federal congressional districts? That question is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.This case is brought by North Carolina Republicans...
TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.
Law enforcement officers need more than a hunch and a vague claim they’re policing “a high crime area” to stop someone they suspect committed a crime, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a decision civil rights champions hailed as a victory against unlawful stops. In...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
In a class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois Federal court, African-American State Farm agents claim they are discriminated against because of "firm-wide policies and practices" which subject the agents to lower pay on a systemic basis as well as a high turnover rate. State Farm sought to have this case dismissed, but a federal judge in Illinois ruled in favor of the agents on July 1, 2022.
A father and son management duo ordered a supervisor to stop hiring Black workers “because ‘they are lazy’” at a construction company’s Florida location, according to a federal lawsuit. The pair used repeated racial slurs when talking about Black people — particularly about one of...
United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
The Biden administration has reportedly ordered an ammunition manufacturer to stop selling Americans some 5.56mm rounds, which is the most common for the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. In an effort to severely limit the sale of ammo used in AR-15s, the U.S. military has ordered Winchester – which manages the U.S....
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
Thousands of nonviolent federal prisoners eligible for early release under a promising Trump-era law remain locked up nearly four years later because of inadequate implementation, confusion and bureaucratic delays, prisoner advocacy groups, affected inmates and former federal prison officials say. Even the Biden administration’s attempt to provide clarity to the...
July 5 (Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report.
