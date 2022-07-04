ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Toddler Time

waukee.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy 20-25 minutes of short stories, songs, and lots of movement, followed by playtime to build...

www.waukee.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Would you let your toddler ride the bus alone? | Column

The Netflix series “Old Enough!” follows Japanese children as young as 2 being sent on errands that require them to navigate streets, make purchases or pick up and deliver items, and even ride public transit on their own. It’s nerve-wracking — for the parents and for viewers —...
KIDS
Tracey Folly

My aunt was terrified of the family parakeet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How can anyone be afraid of a tiny bird? Just ask my aunt. As a teen, she was terrified by the family parakeet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Daily Beast

Man Who Rescued Orphaned Toddler Says His Father Was a Hero

Moments after the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, became a mass-shooting bloodbath on Monday morning, Tom Brooks’ son spotted two-year-old Aiden McCarthy from the top of a parking garage stairwell. “He looks and is like, ‘Dad, there's a boy there.’ I looked over and sure enough, there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com

Video of Toddler’s Loving Reaction to a Little Fawn Is Just So Beautiful

Seeing your kids become an animal lover is the purest feeling of joy a parent can have. Sometimes your kids take your cue, they see how much you love animals and they follow suit. Other times it happens by accident. Just like it did for a little boy online who completely fell for a baby deer while out at a farm. Pure magic, we tell you.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
pethelpful.com

Dad Caught on Camera ‘Taking’ Daughter’s Dog and People Are Here for It

Grandparents are known for always sharing a special kind of love that no one else can give. They look after their grandbabies - humans and furry ones - no matter the situation. Plus, they give the best hugs and tons of treats. And well, sometimes a grandparent's love for their grandbabies runs so deep that they want to take them home. That's what happened with TikTok user @spoiledwithlove's father who missed his granddoggo a little too much.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy