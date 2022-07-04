Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

The Illinois State Police is investigating a mob action that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Division St. and Elston Ave. in Chicago. An ISP trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division St. and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division completely stopped. When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston there were several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts. At that time, people from a mob of about 100 people began to swarm the ISP trooper’s squad vehicle, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle, and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks. The mob action begins at about one minute 20 seconds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO