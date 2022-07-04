ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Much Would It Cost To Install An Energy-Efficient...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 3

Related
wjol.com

Illinois State Police Investigate Mob Violence

The Illinois State Police is investigating a mob action that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Division St. and Elston Ave. in Chicago. An ISP trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division St. and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division completely stopped. When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston there were several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts. At that time, people from a mob of about 100 people began to swarm the ISP trooper’s squad vehicle, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle, and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks. The mob action begins at about one minute 20 seconds.
CHICAGO, IL
KCRG.com

7th person dies from injuries in Illinois July 4 shooting

Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss ways the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Police seek suspect – seen later in the Quad Cities – who shot victim in hand

Kewanee Police seek a 19-year-old Kewanee man – seen later in the Quad Cities – who allegedly shot a victim in the hand and left him with a minor injury. About 7:30 pm. Thursday, Kewanee Police responded to a complaint of a fight in the 500 block of Franklin Street between two male individuals, a news release says.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts family ran for cover during Illinois parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A family from Massachusetts was among dozens of people who ran for cover as a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday. Shawn Cotreau and his family travel from the Boston area to Illinois each year to visit family and attend the parade. Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III opened fire with a high-powered rifle around 10:15 a.m. Seven people were killed and dozens others injured.Cotreau said he got a clear look at Crimo, who police say was shooting from...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Person Of Interest
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

2 stabbed during fight in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police say a woman stabbed two people during a fight in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.The city's police department responded to a fight in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South around 1:45 a.m.A 44-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, then fled the scene. Police are searching for her.The 35-year-old was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.A 27-year-old woman who was involved in the fight also received a citation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

An Illinois man who police say for weeks planned the mass shooting on a July Fourth parade has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the killing spree, officials said Tuesday evening. The Morning Joe panel discusses the shooter's history and why Congress must make it harder to buy weapons of war.July 6, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Teen Girl Stabbed For Breaking #1 Rule Of Smoking Weed

Breaking the number one rule of smoking weed, gets Illinois girl stabbed. Even though recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, which I totally agree with, I still think it is a good idea for teens to wait to start smoking. There will be plenty of times when they are of legal age. Plus, they can avoid getting into situations like this because they are young and naive.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL
nypressnews.com

Elected officials react to Highland Park mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Elected officials from across the state and nation expressed their grief in the wake of the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday which left six people dead and about two dozen injured. President Joe Biden said in a...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy