'Evil Dead' Remake Gets 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition Release

Check out the trailer for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, starring Ben Schwartz, Omar Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment, Rhys Darby, and John Michael Higgins. Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before. The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie premieres on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO