Learn how to get the interviews you want by preparing a resume that appropriately sells you to prospective employers. This free, virtual employment workshop held via Zoom is offered by IowaWORKS every 2 weeks on Thursday at 9 AM.. Please contact the Des Moines IowaWORKS American Job Center by phone at 515-281-9619 or email at DesMoinesIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov to register. Individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by emailing access@iwd.iowa.gov. Requests must be received 3 business days prior to event dates.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO