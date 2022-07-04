ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul’s recently signed ‘Alyssa’s Law’ aims to keep schools safer

By Amal Tlaige
 2 days ago

ALBANY, NY – The Governor recently signed Alyssa’s Law.

This requires schools to consider implementing silent alarm systems to notify law enforcement if there’s a life-threatening situation.

Gov Hochul says this bill will protect children attending school and will help reduce law enforcement response time if an emergency arises.

“Because as we saw with the shooting in Buffalo sometimes the response is not what you need in terms of the dispatch, and as we saw in Uvalde, too much time was lost, way too much time was lost.”

Alyssas Law is named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff who was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting. Alyssa’s parents spoke at the event.

“One of the most relevant factors in fatality reduction in mass shootings is in a school or non-campus incident of any kind is the response time of emergency personnel. Time equals life. Every minute counts in a life-threatening situation. And seconds can mean the difference between life and death.”

Andy Pallotta is President of New York States United Teachers. He says, this is common sense law during our country’s difficult times. He says getting these panic buttons should be a community decision.

“They should hear from parents, and students and staff and see what they’re thinking on this. Many years ago, this was never an issue. We would never even think that this would be necessary. But as things have unfolded in this country we see that we need more and more ways of keeping people safe.”

Alyssa’s Law was passed in both Florida and New York. Advocates of the bill hope to see it passed on a federal level. While schools are required to consider implementing the panic system, they would have to give good reasons as to why they don’t want to use the system.

Reporting at the Capitol, Amal Tlaige.

IN THIS ARTICLE
