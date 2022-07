A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after six people were killed and 38 injured at a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.Robert E. Crimo III was taken into custody on Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.Witnesses reported hearing up to 60 shots fired just after 10am CDT on Monday, which struck several in attendance and sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — running from the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.The city later confirmed five died at the scene, and one passed away...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO