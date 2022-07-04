Additional rain is unlikely tonight

June 26 (UPI) -- Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region.
Forecast: Today we'll see showers mainly N&W with the activity fizzling out through the afternoon. Around here, it will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a shower in the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s. Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow's a better looking day with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s).Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot again with highs in the upper 80s.
Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Yellowstone National Park area’s weather forecast the morning of June 12 seemed fairly tame: warmer temperatures and rain showers would accelerate mountain snow melt and could produce “minor flooding.” A National Weather Service bulletin recommended moving livestock from low-lying areas but made no mention of danger to people. By nightfall, after several inches of rain fell on a deep spring snowpack, there were record-shattering floods. Torrents of water poured off the mountains. Swollen rivers carrying boulders and trees smashed through Montana towns over the next several days. The flooding swept away houses, wiped out bridges and forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 tourists, park employees and residents near the park. As a cleanup expected to last months grinds on, climate experts and meteorologists say the gap between the destruction and what was forecast underscores a troublesome aspect of climate change: Models used to predict storm impacts do not always keep up with increasingly devastating rainstorms, hurricanes, heat waves and other events.
Britons are set to enjoy a prolonged run of summer sunshine and warm weather with temperatures increasing every day up to the weekend - when highs of 30C (86F) are expected. The mercury will rise gradually throughout this week with maximums forecast in southern England of 22C (72F) today, 24C (75F) tomorrow, 25C (77F) on Thursday and 27C (81F) on Friday.
Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the proximity to the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this past weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
The northwesterly (onshore) winds will continue to bring marine clouds and cooler temperatures to the coastal regions and inland valleys through the 4th of July weekend into Thursday. A pattern of strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds, decreasing during the night and morning will continue into...
A wild storm system that has pounded parts of Sydney with torrential rain for four days has moved away from the city, satellite images showed on Wednesday, although rivers remained above danger levels, forcing more evacuations. In Australia's third major flooding episode this year, more than 85,000 people in New...
Heat relief is on the way for the parts of the southern United States to end this weekend. While a drop in temperature and humidity may be welcome by some, it will also come at the price of localized flooding downpours and gusty thunderstorms, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A front that...
Monsoonal moisture will bring torrential rain with flash flooding over the southwestern United States and the Rocky Mountains from early to mid-week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Low-lying areas and communities near rivers and lakes are at risk from floodwaters. While prolonged drought conditions are in place from...
After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
SEVERE thunderstorms are forecast to drench the nation's capital today while a second heat dome will send temperatures across the Midwest and South US spiking into the 100s. Residents in Washington DC will see hot and muggy conditions on Wednesday morning before a series of showers roll in during the afternoon and evening hours.
July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
THUNDERSTORMS are expected all week as a flashflood warning has been issued with up to eight inches of rain forecasted in some parts of the US. According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, heavy rains are possible across "the Southeast, Gulf Coast, and Southwest over the next few days." Isolated severe...
An unexpected hail storm left the streets of Mexico's capital city covered in a thick blanket of ice. The storm, which happened on 12 June, affected 10 boroughs of Mexico City as a yellow weather alert was issued by the mayor. The hail rose to several inches as cars and...
Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
Britons are being warned to brace themselves for thunderstorms, hail and rain today as the recent warm weather makes way for cooler and wetter conditions. Temperatures are likely to remain at around 18C throughout the day, and will continue to be around the same level over the weekend. However, the...
A continuation of the wet and stormy weather that has been prevalent over the Southwest and the southern Rockies for the last few days is anticipated to begin the workweek with further showers and thunderstorms.
