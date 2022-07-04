ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee member says new evidence against Trump coming in July hearings

PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — More evidence is emerging in the House’s Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted, a committee member said Sunday. “There will be way more...

The Associated Press

Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony a television hit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was a big hit with television viewers, easily reaching a larger live audience than any of the four other daytime hearings. Hutchinson’s riveting testimony about former President Donald Trump’s temper as plans to overturn the 2020 election fell apart was seen by 13.17 million people last week, the Nielsen company said. That’s a 28% jump from the 10.25 million who watched the committee’s previous daytime hearing, and 23% over the average from the four daytime hearings. The committee’s first hearing, the only one televised in prime-time, was seen by 19.4 million people. The committee had hurriedly scheduled a public session to hear Hutchinson’s testimony after expecting to be off until mid-July. Its leaders built up anticipation by trying to keep the identity of its witness a secret in advance.
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Sen. Patrick Leahy to undergo hip surgery after fall

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday. The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.
MCLEAN, VA
MSNBC

Women over 50 are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings

Women over 50 are playing a key role in defending democracy while investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Due to their experience, wisdom and leadership, these women are showing the world that success no longer has an expiration date. Take, for example Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

A big get for the Jan. 6 panel

NEWS — This morning, President JOE BIDEN and VP KAMALA HARRIS spoke by phone with CHERELLE GRINER, the wife of WNBA star BRITTNEY GRINER, who is imprisoned in Russia. They sought “to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible,” the White House said. Biden also read Cherelle a draft of a letter he is planning to send to Brittney today, in response to the handwritten letter she sent him this week.
The Independent

Liz Cheney refuses to rule out presidential run against ‘dangerous’ Trump in 2024

Liz Cheney, the vice-chairman of the House January 6 select committee, said during her first sit-down interview since the public hearings kicked off last month that she hasn’t ruled out making a bid for president in 2024.“I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road,” the Wyoming Republican said during a pre-recorded interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “I’m obviously very focused on my reelection,” added Ms Cheney, who’s facing an uphill reelection campaign after she was censured by her home state’s GOP for accepting a role on the congressional committee investigating the violent insurrection on the US...
WYOMING STATE
NPR

American Democratic Norms Continue To Falter As Some Republicans Refuse To Concede

Republican primary candidates who lost by substantial margins are refusing to concede their races — echoing Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud and potentially setting up lucrative post-election fundraising schemes. Support the show and unlock sponsor-free listening with a subscription to The NPR Politics Podcast Plus. Learn more...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. Watch the event in the player above. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice, and she took the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

Michigan Republican behind election probe rages at Jan. 6 testimony request: “I don’t work for you!”

U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) (L), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), listen during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Liz Cheney: GOP can't be loyal to both Trump and the Constitution

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday it's become clear from what the Jan. 6 select committee has learned that the efforts former President Trump "oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and threatening than we imagined." What she's saying: The U.S. faces a domestic threat it's never faced before...
WYOMING STATE
