Atwater celebrates nation’s independence with grand July 4 parade, festivities

By Andrew Kuhn
 2 days ago

Under the theme “Celebrating 100 Years of Atwater,” hundreds of residents donned their red, white and blue and turned out Monday for the city’s annual July 4 festivities.

The celebration kicked off in the morning with the Run for Independence , featuring a two and five mile race, followed by the Downtown Atwater Parade .

The city annual day-long July 4 festival also returned to Ralston Park. A fireworks show is also scheduled Monday evening at Castle Commerce Center.

People of all ages lined the streets in downtown Atwater to watch the city’s annual parade, which made its way down Broadway Avenue from Winton Way before turning north and heading along Third Street toward Ralston Park.

This year was the first time Atwater resident Fermin Martinez, 39, attended the parade with his wife and children.

“My kids (have) been here before but it’s my first time,” said Martinez. “We’re looking forward to the horses and tractors, all the fun stuff for the kids,” he said.

Martinez said he planned on spending the rest of the holiday with his family, having a barbecue and going to the fair.

This year’s parade consisted of several bands, classic cars, as well as dance performances, horse riders and local dignitaries.

Children enjoyed catching candy tossed from various floats and stickers handed out by local law enforcement agencies.

Monday’s event in Atwater was one of many Independence Day celebrations held in Merced County.

Fireworks and celebrations were also held over the holiday weekend in Los Banos, Gustine and Merced.

Vintage tractors drive along Broadway Avenue during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Dancers perform during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater Mayor Paul Creighton, right, drives along Broadway Avenue during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
A band is led down Broadway Avenue by its drum major during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Faith Gurrola, 5, of Atwater, waves American flags while watching floats pass by during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Members of the Merced County Sheriff Posse make their way along Broadway Avenue during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Children run to receive stickers from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office during a Fourth of July parade in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

