ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Land 4-Star O-Lineman Paris Patterson

hogville.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson has committed to Arkansas. Patterson, 6-6, 345, chose Arkansas over LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and others. Patterson attended a camp at Arkansas on July 22 and was offered at that time. Two day’s later Patterson took an official visit to Arkansas...

hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Hogs Not Finished Adding to Summer Haul

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 20 verbal commitments for the Class of 2023 with a good chance of adding more prior to the 2022 season. The Razorbacks could add another pledge on Saturday when Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, commits to a school. He was once committed to Michigan State, but decommitted. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. Braxton will choose from the Hogs, Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and LSU on Saturday. He picked the July 9 date because that is his mother’s birthday. Dominique Bowman hopes to get his man on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Hogs Gain Commitment From 4-Star WR Micah Tease

FAYETTEVILLE — The fireworks heard on Monday night were coming from Tulsa (Okla.) when Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease committed to Arkansas over Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma and others. Tease, 5-11, 180, took official visits to Arkansas, Notre Dame and USC. He was at Arkansas the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Fireworks for the Hogs: Arkansas Adds Massive Offensive Line Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — The momentum in recruiting continues for the Razorback as they receive their second offensive line commitment of the class. Paris Patterson is a very high three-star inside offensive lineman according to 247sports. He is the 27th ranked IOL and seventh ranked player in the state of Illinois.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Throws coach John Newell joins Razorback staff

FAYETTEVILLE – John Newell is joining the Razorback men’s track and field program as a volunteer assistant. As an assistant coach in the SEC, Newell developed a talented group of throwers who contributed team points in conference and national meets. During 2022, Newell had a gold medalist and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Eudora, AR
State
Arkansas State
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Booker T. Washington star Tease commits to Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — Booker T. Washington High School star Micah Tease announced his decision Monday to start his college football career at Arkansas. Tease is a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 152 nationally according to 247 Sports. The incoming senior chose the Razorbacks over other finalists including Oklahoma, Notre Dame...
TULSA, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Memphis-based Central BBQ to open Fayetteville location

UPDATE: This story was updated to include quotes from Central BBQ and Specialized Real Estate Group. Memphis BBQ is coming to Fayetteville. The owners of Memphis-based restaurant Central BBQ are planning to open a location at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the corner of South School Avenue. Permit information for the new restaurant was submitted to the state Health Department this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
THV11

Arkansas teacher rescues person from burning 18-wheeler

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Dave Randall, a middle school teacher in Berryville was on his way back home. When he and his wife saw an 18-wheeler tanker drift off Highway 23, near the Madison/Carroll county line. "We were just coming back from Crystal bridges," Randall said. Randall says he...
BERRYVILLE, AR
farmtalknews.com

McGarrah Farms feeds Northwest Arkansas for nearly 200 years

For brilliant berries of all kinds, fresh produce, pumpkins and friendly faces, look no further than the McGarrah Farms table at the Bentonville Farmers Market. The dozens-long line leading up to the booth is a sign of the farm’s reputation built by a commitment to quality over the last two centuries.
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Te
ozarksfn.com

Faith, Family and Farm

BENTONVILLE, ARK. – Nichole Chambless of Bentonville, Ark., is the epitome of women in agriculture. Mother of two sons – 20-year-old Kale, who is serving in the U.S. Army, and 17-year-old Kase, a senior at Har-ber High School in Springdale, Ark. Nichole has been married to the love...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
5NEWS

Fort Smith Museum of History closed due to COVID exposure

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Museum of History will be closed for a couple of days due to a COVID-19 exposure. According to the museum's Facebook page, they will be closing Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, to appropriately clean the area. Museum officials say they...
FORT SMITH, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Fort Smith: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Fort Smith, Arkansas

If you’re planning a vacation in the Ozarks, consider a stay in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The city is home to the state’s largest mall, Central Mall, and several major retailers including Dillard’s, J. C. Penney, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Lowe’s. The town is also home to the Belle Grove Historic District, which features restored homes from over 130 years ago. A short drive away, you’ll find the Arkansas River and a path down to the park.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy