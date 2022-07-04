ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dressing up your dog: What makes the perfect hot dog?

By Kelly Grosfield
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Is there such thing as the perfect hot dog?

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with Petros in Bristol on how to properly “dress up your dog” for the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

