Dressing up your dog: What makes the perfect hot dog?

KINGSPORT — A black bear was recently spotted running around Lynn Garden and another one near Brookside Drive, city officials said. “We are getting calls of bears popping up in the neighborhoods, and we’re also getting reports of bear sightings throughout the park,” Megan Krager, manager of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, said. “We even saw a juvenile bear in the parking lot of the park, which is a first for me.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO