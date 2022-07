The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 has climbed above 10,000 for the first time since April, as the latest wave of infections continues to gather pace.A total of 10,658 patients were in hospital as of 8am on July 4, up 36% week on week, NHS England figures show.The wave is being driven by the newer variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, which are more transmissible than other strains and are able to evade the immune protection built up by vaccines or previous infections.There is “currently no evidence” that BA.4 and BA.5 cause more...

