ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Marple Newtown Fourth Of July Parade Deeply Rooted In Tradition For Many Families

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQjCk_0gUget6a00

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — On a breezy, warm, crisp Fourth of July morning, hundreds lined West Chester Pike for the annual Marple Newtown Independence Day Parade.

“Just the community support, man,” Josh Tiger-Wesley, a Marple Newtown High School football player, said. “We’ve got a lot of people who care about the football team, the whole community. We help lift each other up out here.”

For most in this stary, red, white and blue colored, glittery crowd, they wouldn’t start the holiday any other way.

“It’s a must-do,” Amanda Ward said. “We live all the way out in Pottstown and we make sure we come out for this parade just because we were in it when we were young and tradition.”

The parade stretches for a couple of miles.

The westbound lanes of West Chester Pike close and car and bus traffic are replaced with members of the Bike Brigade, string bands, class cars and candy hurlers.

The Ward family knows a thing or two about the Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade.

Bill Ward has been coming to the parade since 1985.

“It’s community. It’s patriotic and it’s just a great time,” he said.

The patriotic event has spanned generations for this family and others.

“Younger families get involved and they pass the torch on and it just goes and goes and goes and each year, it’s different,” Bill Ward said. “Each year, it’s more participation in it and it’s just a fabulous day.”

“I love that it has been going on for generations,” Janet Ward said. “Our children who now have children, we were all part of the parade when it was on a flatbed. Then we couldn’t do the flatbed anymore and then we became the ‘Marvelous Marchers.'”

Those sitting along the parade route will tell you about the years when the weather was way less ideal, but on this July 4, hardly a complaint and not a cloud in the sky.

“Sunny, hot and humid,” said Dan Ward, of Honey Brook.

Deeply rooted in tradition and a parade that checks all the boxes. It’s why people keep coming back year after year.

“We passed it on onto our kids and now they’re coming,” Janet Ward said. “We have more coming. That’s what you see around here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Philly Review

Memories of South Philly dentist lives on

Not everyone enjoys going to the dentist. But Dr. Howard Fox’s dental practice at the corner of 10th and Jackson streets was always a warm place to carry a pleasant conversation while getting the necessary dental work. Last April, the door was locked and the building was cleared out,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

July Fourth Shooting At Ben Franklin Parkway Leads West Philadelphia Organizers To Put Block Parties On Hold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway has organizers of other gatherings throughout Philadelphia thinking twice about holding certain events. In West Philly, some block parties that were scheduled for next weekend are now on hold. While no lives were lost Monday night at the Parkway, the incident did reinforce an unfortunate new reality for Philadelphians: people are scared, and they do not feel safe. “It was a laid-back, chill day. Weather was beautiful, concert was beautiful. But we live in America, and we have the 2nd Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Seeking Someone To Open Restaurant At Former LOVE Park Welcome Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for someone willing to open a restaurant on a prime piece of real estate in Center City. Here’s the spot that’s available: the former LOVE Park Welcome Center. Another company planned to open a restaurant in the recently renovated building that’s known for its flying saucer shape, but they decided to pull out of the project. Philadelphia will start accepting proposals for the space in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honey Brook, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
West Chester, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
West Chester, PA
Lifestyle
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Newtown, PA
City
Marple Township, PA
City
West Chester, PA
CBS Philly

Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display. It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade. “Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said. The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation. “I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said. Although volunteer Sue just met...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

10 Refreshing Swimming Holes Worth Exploring Near Philadelphia

Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Ward
Person
Joe Holden
BUCKSCO.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Deeply Rooted#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#The Bike Brigade
DELCO.Today

For Many Businesses, Old Wawa Stores Are a Perfect Fit

As Wawa continues expanding, Super Wawas replace older, more traditional convenience stores. But those older Wawas still have plenty of life left in them, writes staff photographer Tom Gralish for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He’s made it a practice to check up on former Wawa stores and see what’s become of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fourth Of July Shooting: $20,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 2 Police Officers During Fireworks Show On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered in the Fourth of July shooting that injured two police officers along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5  has put up a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who shot two law enforcement officers during the celebration. “We were inches away from planning a funeral for at least one brave, Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer as a bullet lodged in his cap,” said, FOP Lodge #5 President,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Haddon Township Man, Dog Complete 7-Year, 38-Country Walk Around World

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A dog from Haddon Township, New Jersey, is making history. Savannah became the first dog to walk around the world. Tom Turcich adopted Savannah in 2015. Shortly after, the pair set off to trot the globe. Seven years later, the pair completed the trek across six continents and 38 countries. Turcich is just the 10th person ever to record the feat and Savannah is the only dog ever to do it.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hidden City Philadelphia

Preservation Group Mobilizes to Save Lynnewood Hall

The superlatives begin to feel overused, but they are the only ways to describe Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park and its founder. At 110 rooms, it is currently the largest surviving Gilded Age mansion in the Philadelphia area. Its 268-foot enfilade–a suite of rooms aligned to create an unobstructed view from one end of its east wing to the other end of the west wing–is the longest in any residential building in the United States. The estate was built between 1897 and 1899 for Peter A. B. Widener, who owned the most Rembrandts of any private collector except Buckingham Palace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

LVHN, having already established a toe hold in Montgomery County, is possibly moving toward a second site here. Having already gained caregiving footholds in nearby Bucks County and established one toehold in Montgomery County, it seems as if Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will continue wandering from its Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton base. John George and Natalie Kostelni reported the health system’s latest strategic move in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy