Arkansas State

Fireworks for the Hogs: Arkansas Adds Massive Offensive Line Commitment

By Jacob S Davis
arkansasfight.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — The momentum in recruiting continues for the Razorback as they receive their second offensive line commitment of the class. Paris Patterson is a very high three-star inside offensive lineman according to 247sports. He is the 27th ranked...

www.arkansasfight.com

hogville.net

Hogs Not Finished Adding to Summer Haul

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 20 verbal commitments for the Class of 2023 with a good chance of adding more prior to the 2022 season. The Razorbacks could add another pledge on Saturday when Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, commits to a school. He was once committed to Michigan State, but decommitted. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. Braxton will choose from the Hogs, Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and LSU on Saturday. He picked the July 9 date because that is his mother’s birthday. Dominique Bowman hopes to get his man on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

KJ Jefferson Tops SEC’s Quarterbacks in Key Area

FAYETTEVILLE — According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had the highest grade of any quarterback in the SEC on 25+ yards last season. Jefferson led the SEC with a grade of 95.6 on throws of 25+ yards. The two quarterbacks immediately behind him competed in the national championship game as well as one won the Heisman Trophy. Alabama’s Bryce Young was next at 95.4 while Georgia’s Stetson Bennett was 92.8. Young also pocketed the Heisman Trophy while Bennett led the Bulldogs to the national championship.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Throws coach John Newell joins Razorback staff

FAYETTEVILLE – John Newell is joining the Razorback men’s track and field program as a volunteer assistant. As an assistant coach in the SEC, Newell developed a talented group of throwers who contributed team points in conference and national meets. During 2022, Newell had a gold medalist and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Micah Tease commits to Arkansas

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tease, 5-11, 180, went public with his decision on CBSSPORTS HQ shortly after 7 p.m. on July 4, becoming the Hogs' 20th commitment for the Class of 2023. Tease is Arkansas' second verbal pledge...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Hogs Land 4-Star O-Lineman Paris Patterson

FAYETTEVILLE — East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson has committed to Arkansas. Patterson, 6-6, 345, chose Arkansas over LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and others. Patterson attended a camp at Arkansas on July 22 and was offered at that time. Two day’s later Patterson took an official visit to Arkansas for the July 24-26 weekend. He credited Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy as why he chose the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Booker T. Washington star Tease commits to Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — Booker T. Washington High School star Micah Tease announced his decision Monday to start his college football career at Arkansas. Tease is a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 152 nationally according to 247 Sports. The incoming senior chose the Razorbacks over other finalists including Oklahoma, Notre Dame...
TULSA, OK
matadornetwork.com

11 Fayetteville, Arkansas, Airbnbs for the Most Convenient Stay in the City

Fayetteville, Arkansas, is a city of live music, mountain biking, and a laid-back lifestyle. Visit downtown and Dickson Street, the center of the fun, and dive into the outdoors by walking, hiking, and hitting the bike trails. These Airbnb Fayetteville properties are minutes away from Dickson Street, putting you close to all the action.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Heston Kjerstad Finally Doing What All Arkansas Baseball Fans Knew He Could

It took two years longer than many expected, but Heston Kjerstad is finally back to doing what he does best — mashing baseballs. Plagued by multiple setbacks, the former Arkansas standout and No. 2 overall draft pick finally returned to the field for a real game last month and has done nothing but rake in the three and a half weeks since.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
multihousingnews.com

Landmark Breaks Ground on 585-Bed Arkansas Student Asset

The Retreat at Fayetteville is expected to come online in the fall of 2023. Landmark Properties has broken ground on The Retreat at Fayetteville, a 585-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark., serving the student at the University of Arkansas. The company paid $5.2 million for the 14-acre development site, Arkansas Business reports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Bentonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville is a rapidly growing city. With the completion of Interstate 540 and the opening of Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in 1998, the city became much easier to reach. Additionally, the museum is home to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is free to visit. There’s a wide range of contemporary art to enjoy, including watercolors, oil paintings, sculpture, and photography. There are also plenty of outdoor art spaces to explore.
BENTONVILLE, AR
farmtalknews.com

McGarrah Farms feeds Northwest Arkansas for nearly 200 years

For brilliant berries of all kinds, fresh produce, pumpkins and friendly faces, look no further than the McGarrah Farms table at the Bentonville Farmers Market. The dozens-long line leading up to the booth is a sign of the farm’s reputation built by a commitment to quality over the last two centuries.
LOWELL, AR
THV11

Arkansas teacher rescues person from burning 18-wheeler

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Dave Randall, a middle school teacher in Berryville was on his way back home. When he and his wife saw an 18-wheeler tanker drift off Highway 23, near the Madison/Carroll county line. "We were just coming back from Crystal bridges," Randall said. Randall says he...
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
aymag.com

Bojangles Flocks into Clarksville with Love’s Travel Stops

North Carolina based fried chicken and biscuit chain Bojangles restaurant is coming to Clarksville, Arkansas. AY’s sister publication Arkansas Money & Politics reported as far back as January of 2020 that Bojangles would be partnering with Love’s Travel Stops to bring the popular fried chicken chain to Arkansas. The first one opening in Blytheville, this Clarksville location just off Interstate 40 will make for their second location in the state.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR

