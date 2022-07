ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.

