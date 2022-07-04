ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

AKXY2 is a sustainable car concept that wants to turn every trip into a picnic

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in the world, including how we envision tomorrow’s cars. Self-driving cars were, at one point, the obsession of the automotive industry. To some extent, the drive is still there, but the hype has died down a bit as manufacturers, developers, and designers...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Tesla quietly launched a new trailer with solar panels (and Starlink) to boost your EV’s overall range

It isn’t quite like Tesla to do anything without fanfare, yet at the IdeenExpo in Hannover Germany, the EV giant unveiled a prototype of yet another product they’re working on – a trailer that attaches to the back of your EV, with fold-out solar panels and battery packs that help expand your EV’s range. Designed presumably for the Cybertruck (given that it’s more purpose-built for the outdoors), the trailer also comes with a SpaceX Starlink internet terminal, helping extend internet connectivity along with your Tesla’s overall range capacity.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Classic Cars Are Greener Than Electric Vehicles: Study

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard people yammer on and on about how horrible classic cars are for the environment. Usually their eyes are bugging out, spittle’s flying out of their mouth, and they’re absolutely filled with self-righteousness but few facts. They’ll vehemently insist that driving your old Camaro, Mustang, Charger, or whatever you own is absolutely destroying the planet in real time while refusing to discuss the process of extracting minerals for making EV batteries, let alone the insane energy levels required in the manufacturing process. That’s why reading a new study from UK insurance provider Footman James is so refreshing because it doesn’t talk emotional rage, sticking instead to the inconvenient facts.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This quirky contraption is a non-perforating compass that does more than draw circles

Anyone who has worked with paper and pen will most likely have come across the venerable drawing tool that is the compass. For centuries, it has been the standard way to draw circles of any diameter, and for centuries, artists, designers, and engineers have been forced to deal with holes in their canvases and papers. Fortunately, that’s a thing of the past, and designers today have come up with multiple ways to draw circles without harming your paper, but that’s as far as many of these modern compasses go. At the end of the day, it’s yet another tool to add to your pouch or drawer, taking up space for something you might not use that often. In contrast, this tool looks a little bit complicated because it sort of is. Although you’ll probably use it to primarily draw circles and ellipses, this modular stationery can actually replace almost a dozen of your other tools as well.
LONGEVITY
yankodesign.com

Sustainable shell pavilion uses biocomposite profiles to make your exhibit eco-friendly

Normally, booths, pavilions, and other exhibition structures are not the most sustainable. Sure you can recycle some of the parts and maybe re-use them for other events but a lot of times we see them just go to waste or go unused. So materials or designs that are created to lessen carbon footprint and to be reusable and sustainable are always welcome within the design, architecture, and events industry (and everywhere else for that matter). This new lightweight structure made from biocomposite profiles is a Green Concepts 2022 awardee.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Self Driving Cars#The Cars#Picnic#Sustainability#Akxy2#Asahi Kasei
SFGate

Simple, eco-friendly changes matter, all the way down to the toilet seat

(BPT) - From organic bedding to reusable produce bags, there is no shortage of useful, sustainable products made in the United States. You may strive to use these products every day so you can feel good about making a difference for Mother Earth. However, there are many things you use daily that you may not even know can be made sustainably, like your toilet seat.
ENVIRONMENT
reviewed.com

The Best Laundry Baskets on Wheels of 2022

Laundry day is like Tax Day. You never want it to arrive, and yet it always seems to come before you’re ready. Washing laundry can be a tedious affair, so it’s best to stay as organized as possible. While most people may not think about it too much, your laundry basket has a lot to do with how quickly and efficiently you’re able to get the job done.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 architectural picks of June 2022

From quaint wooden cabins to floating mansions – the world of architecture is always thriving and evolving! It is anything, BUT boring. The scope of architectural structures today is unlimited, and it’s evident in the arsenal of builds we featured on YD, in the month of June! From mushroom-shaped duplex villas to provide the ultimate glamping experience to a kinetic glasshouse in the middle of the Silk Route Garden – we were delighted by the influx and variety of designs we got to witness, and present to you guys! And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you! These mesmerizing designs will challenge what you believe are the boundaries and norms of modern-day architecture, widening not only your vision for it but also providing you with massive inspiration. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Next Web

Amazon goes all in on eCargo bike delivery, but our cities aren’t ready

This week Amazon launched its first UK micromobility hub in Central London. A new fleet of eCargo bikes and walkers (that’s people delivering post by hand) will directly replace thousands of traditional van trips on London’s roads and reduce traffic congestion. However, while clearing up space on the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

Reusable coffee cups made from recycled coffee waste + more sustainable designs you need in your daily life

Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From sustainable textile dyes created from recycled seaweed waste to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Air-Shape is a lamp design idea that will give any room a dreamlike atmosphere

Not all lamps have to conform to basic shapes or even reality. Lamps bring light to houses and rooms, but that’s not the only thing they can offer. With their own design and personality, they can change the tone of a room as effectively as their lights. They can convey a sense of serenity or calculating precision, warmth or cold, minimalism or extravagance. Lamps can take many forms and take inspiration from many sources, showcasing nature’s innate beauty or mankind’s acquired artistry. They can also become messengers of whimsy, playfulness, and even dreams, like a pendant and wall lamp that almost keeps you on the edge of your seat, waiting for the delicate bubble to pop and scatter in the wind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Absurdly cool gaming laptop is small enough to be used like a Steam Deck-style handheld console!

Who needs WASD when your laptop is small enough to function as a gaming controller?!. Meet the GPD Win Max 2, a compact laptop that’s great for functionality and for fun. The laptop comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, making it roughly the same size as an iPad, and features a full QWERTY keyboard for work. However, right above the keyboard lie a pair of magnetic flaps that when opened, reveal joysticks and D-Pads that let you play games on the Win Max 2 as if it were some overgrown Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Win Max 2 also comes with AMD’s latest eight-core Ryzen 7 6800U processor and Radeon 680M graphics, up to 32gb of RAM, 2Tb of storage, and an impressive 5 hours of battery life while gaming!
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

This adorable tissue box turns your tissue papers into tiny icebergs floating on the Arctic ocean!

Designed by Japan-based artist who goes by the name Michiru, this Arctic-inspired tissue box adorably reinterprets tissue papers as floating icebergs!. Quite reminiscent of National Geographic’s June 2018 cover (the one with the plastic bag floating in the ocean, looking like an iceberg), the Iceberg Tissue Box is a transparent blue box with tissues emerging from a slot running across the center (as is with regular tissue boxes). However, the Iceberg Tissue Box reinterprets the tissue paper’s uneven triangular shape as an iceberg adrift on the vast blue crystal clear ocean. What’s even more adorable is the presence of a tiny polar bear hovering on a smaller iceberg right beside it, adding to the ‘aww’ factor of the Iceberg Tissue Box!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Salon

Your cleaning routine just got way cleaner

I've written about homes and housekeeping for my entire career, and I've seen cleaning products and trends come and go with the seasons. But the latest trend in home care is one I hope will be more than just a passing phase. Over the last two years, I've watched an increasing number of powdered and minimally packaged cleaning products come to market.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This all-metal pen with a magnetic activation system combines premium with fun

Cooler than any space pen you’ll ever find, the Lazlo is a uniquely alluring pen with an all-metal design and a fidget-worthy magnetic system. Designed by the folks at Makers Cabinet, Lazlo adds to their kit of high-end desirable and functional stationery, which all started with the HØVEL, an unconventional sharpening tool inspired by the planer – a popular woodworking tool.
ELECTRONICS
Inyerself

I Bought My First Folding E-Bike!

I wrote about finally making an E-Bike purchase in this article:. As I mentioned, the price was the driving factor in this purchase. Although the bike showed up within a few days of my purchase, it took me nearly a week to open the unit up for a quick review. Here is my feedback on this well-built bike.
ZDNet

The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This Fixed-Wing drone can carry 4.4 lbs of cargo, has a range of 37 miles, and flies autonomously

With better range, faster speeds, higher altitude abilities, and payload carrying abilities than a regular drone its size, the Fixar 007 is slowly but surely unseating the quadcopter as the commercial drone of choice. With its strange yet effective design and format, Fixar 007 is perfectly designed for inspection, aerial imaging, drone mapping, payload delivery, and many more commercial uses. It has a range of 60 kilometers (37.2 miles), features a modular design with plug-and-play accessory support, and is designed to operate entirely autonomously.
ELECTRONICS
Inyerself

Biking Trip Essentials to Improve the Ride!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.
yankodesign.com

Reusable Seal Tray helps keep veggies fresh and reduce single-use plastic

Anyone who has ever cooked something knows that you are not always able to use all the ingredients you’ve cut up even if you try to buy the exact recipe. And when you store these left-over vegetables and fruits in the refrigerator, there’s almost always single-use plastic involved. Thinking of kitchen accessories to reduce the use of these kinds of plastics is something that product designers have been conscious about the past few years. Users are also now on the lookout for things that can make life easier and help reduce carbon footprint at the same time.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy