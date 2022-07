CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another round of elections is happening in July, and citizens in Charlotte and three other metro cities can cast their ballots early. Charlotte, Hickory and Mooresville are holding their general elections for local office on July 26. That same day, Statesville has runoff elections for local races as well. While voters can head to the polls on that day if they wish, early voting for these elections and the runoff is also an option.

