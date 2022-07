The Trail Blazers have been looking for a trade partner to take Eric Bledsoe for weeks, going back to before the NBA Draft, but to no avail. Bledsoe has a $19.4 million contract for next season but only $3.9 million is guaranteed. That changes on July 10 when the full contract becomes locked in. Faced with a decision to pay him the entire amount to be a third point guard or let him walk, the Trail Blazers will waive Bledsoe, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO