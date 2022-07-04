ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Women's rights group uses one of a kind 'Boom Box Parade' to amplify their message in Willimantic

By Jodi Latina
 2 days ago

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A masked woman in shackles, an “abort the Supreme Court” sign and a pregnant Statue of Liberty received loud cheers at the “Boom Box Parade” in Willimantic.

“Women are wearing red, our faces are red,” said Bev York from “We the People,” a grassroots group of activists.

They marched in the parade with purpose, angry with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the federal law allowing a woman’s right to choose abortion.

“We want our rights to be preserved, the constitutional rights we fought long for,” York said.

Connecticut’s unique people’s parade allows anyone to march or enter a float. The only rule: wear red, white, and blue and carry a “boom box” tuned to the local radio station WILI.

The Light on the Hill Church is non-denominational. Its float focused on greeting the neighbors.

The church does not have an official position on the court ruling, but the pastor preaches freedom as not a single choice, but a series of choices.

“It’s both a spiritual principle we encounter in the Bible and a political principle that we have in our country,” said Pastor John Heald.

“You want to make the choices that keep you in the freedom. Once you have been in bondage, you don’t want to go back,” Heald said.

There are people deeply divided by their beliefs on all sides of this issue.

Though Connecticut law protects a woman’s right to choose, York and her marchers fight for women in states that make it more difficult to get an abortion.

“I think we will have to figure out a way to help people that are not so protected.”

The Connecticut Catholic Conference didn’t march but says they “welcome this historic reversal,” adding “they will work and pray to become a nation that values all human life.”

Comments / 2

 

