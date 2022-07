SYRACUSE, N.Y.- So far this 2022 fourth of July weekend has been pretty nice with mainly dry weather and comfortable temperatures both during the day and at night. For the actual holiday on Monday it will be a very cool start with lows in the mid 50s for places like Syracuse. Some rural areas could by much chillier, bottoming out in the 40s.

