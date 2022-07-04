ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing accident

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRe0v_0gUgbikS00
Red Sox Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal (5) celebrates with first base coach Mark Budzinski after hitting a single against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christopher Katsarov)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.

As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller, Pearson said. The boat driver and the operator of another passing boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Budzinski, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor. “It was a terrible accident,” she said.

As news of the accident spread, a vigil was held Sunday night at Glen Allen High School, where Budzinski was a rising senior and played soccer and other sports.

“It was a very happy, fun last day on Earth for her,” her mother, Monica Budzinski, said at the vigil. “She was happy, laughing, having a good time and that’s the way I’m going to remember her.”

Mark Budzinski left the Blue Jays in the third inning of the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Rays on Saturday after learning of his daughter’s death.

The Blue Jays later issued a statement saying he would take some time away from the team to grieve with his family.

There was a moment of silence for Julia Budzinski before Sunday’s series finale.

“My heart breaks for Bud,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. “There’s good men and great men. He’s a great man. He’s a special kind of person. His family is great. The only thing I can share about what happened is that he left a note for the team. He did this while going through a tragedy, and that tells you everything about him.”

Mark Budzinski, a University of Richmond graduate, played four games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined the then-Indians' big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Parents whose daughter died in arson house fire arrested on Appalachian Trail after two months on the run

A Georgia couple who had allegedly been on the run evading arrest warrants since early May were arrested on the Appalachian Trail on Thursday. Carina and William McCue were taken into custody by members of the fugitive unit of the Gwinnett sheriff’s office in northern Georgia. They are facing charges stemming from an April 17 house fire that resulted in the death of their 10-year-old daughter Zoe McCue.One of the McCues’ other children, a 15-year-old boy, was found hours after the fire at a nearby church in Rockdale County and allegedly confessed to intentionally setting it. He was arrested and...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Teen will lose leg after brother rescued her from shark attack in Florida

The teenager who survived a shark attack last week near Tallahassee, Florida, now faces an upcoming surgery to amputate one of her legs. Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old from the nearby city of Perry, was scalloping in shallow waters off the coast of Keaton Beach on Thursday when a shark suddenly approached and bit her. Neither authorities nor witnesses have been able to confirm the species of shark that attacked Bethea, although people who saw it happen later estimated that the animal was roughly 9 feet long.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, VA
The Independent

Teen loses part of her leg in horrific shark attack on Florida beach as family member beats away predator

A girl in Florida was attacked by a 9ft shark and saved by a family member who started beating it until it swam away. Addison Bethea, 17, lost part of her leg in the attack, according to reports.“She was stabilised and there were multiple doctors trying to attend to her leg,” her father, Shane Bethea, wrote on Facebook. “They had to remove a vein from her left leg to create an artery in the right to try and get blood flow reestablished to her foot and lower leg. The nerve on the back of the thigh was damaged severely....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Mark Budzinski
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy