(CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday after barricading himself inside a home and firing shots at deputies in Mt. Clemens. At about 11:55 a.m. on July 4, deputies were called to the area of Clinton Street near Gratiot Avenue and Market Street, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, witnesses told police a man had a gun and entered a condominium building. Authorities say a woman who initially called police told them that the man from Mt. Clemens brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her after she attempted to speak with...

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO