ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder’s shocking post-credits scene cameo just leaked

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bb5Wb_0gUgabba00

One of the great things about Thor: Love and Thunder is that the plot, post-credits scenes, and cameo surprises didn’t leak early and spoil everything. Instead, spoiler fans only got these details in the past few days from people who attended the film’s red carpet premiere.

Since then, we saw Love and Thunder’s full plot leak, including the post-credits scenes. But even the plot leaks were very blunt, sticking to the main events of the movie. As for the post-credits scenes, we only got written descriptions, not actual video clips.

But now one of those post-credits has leaked online in video form, and we can confirm one of the biggest cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder. Of course, big spoilers will follow below. If you want to be surprised, you should avoid all Love and Thunder reports this week.

Thor: Love and Thunder spoiler-free review

Whether or not you can still find the Love and Thunder post-credits cameo on social media, you should know that reviews are already pouring in. That should tide you over until the Love and Thunder premiere on Friday. Not to mention that the movie will start playing as early as Wednesday night in some markets.

With that in mind, you can read BGR’s spoiler-free Thor: Love and Thunder review and find out how good Taika Waititi’s new MCU movie is, without risking any spoilers.

Also, this is your last chance to avoid the post-credits scenes spoilers below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299OLK_0gUgabba00
Miek in a suit, scribbling the speech Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gives in a new Thor: Love and Thunder promo clip. Image source: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder will have two post-credits scenes, the recent leaks said. And one of those reports even teased the surprise in these scenes. Let’s revisit them:

-First Post Credit Scene is the Hercules one. Zeus sends Hercules (presumably [Brett] Goldstein) to kill Thor (who is with Gorr’s daughter now). Hercules is wearing basically nothing, and has only one line. This scene is setting up a sequel of some sort.

-Second scene is Heimdall in a white and gray robe welcoming Jane to Valhalla.

Heimdall, played by Idris Elba in previous Thor and Avengers movies, stands out immediately. He died in Infinity War, so his reappearance signals the possibility of resurrection down the road.

But now that the Zeus scene has leaked, the Hercules detail is all the more interesting. That’s because we can finally see the actor playing Hercules, and it’s quite an exciting development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pULJ_0gUgabba00
A surprised and excited Thor (Chris Hemsworth) foolishly believing he can get Mjolnir back.

Thor: Love and Thunder surprise cameo confirmed

Brett Goldstein is famous for his Roy Kent role in Apple TV’s critically acclaimed Ted Lasso show. Hopefully, the actor will bring the same intensity to the Hercules role in the MCU.

That’s because the first Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene leaked on social media, confirming this amazing cameo.

As detailed before, the post-credits scene is a dialogue between an injured Zeus and Hercules. Redditors have transcribed the exchange, and it goes like this:

Zeus: They beg you for mercy without ever knowing if you’re listening. Now, they look to the sky – they don’t ask us for lightning, they don’t ask us for rain. They just want to see one of their so called super heroes. When did we become the joke? No…no, they will fear us again when [inaudible] falls from the sky.

Do you understand me, Hercules? Do you understand me my son?

Hercules: [stands from kneeling position]: Yes, Father. [swings golden mace into his hand as he poses]

Goldstein is absent from view for most of the scene. The camera focuses on Russell Crowe’s mobster-like monologue before revealing the cameo surprise. It really feels like Zeus is a bad guy in this movie. But, thankfully, he did not die by the end of it, as we had suspected.

What’s important here is that Goldstein is playing Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder, just as rumors suggested. And he might soon be going after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in what would be an amazing Thor 5 movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW7BB_0gUgabba00
Zeus (Russell Crowe) holding a thunderbolt weapon in his right hand in teaser trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

With that in mind, we can’t wonder what Ted Lasso actor will cameo in MCU post-credits scenes next. We already had Cristo Fernandez, who plays Dany Rojas in the TV show, show up in the No Way Home post-credits. Maybe Nick Mohammed should be next. That way, he could be a proper villain.

That said, we won’t show you this Thor: Love and Thunder cameo. But you can find the post-credits scene on social media exactly where you expect to see it. But the videos are deleted quite fast.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Interview, Thor 4, Ms. Marvel Reviews | Phase Zero

Phase Zero dropped a new episode on Wednesday, starting off with a special guest interview in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard joining the show live. Churchyard previously designed costumes for Guardians of the Galaxy and has worked on other Marvel titles including Captain America: The First Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While speaking to Phase Zero, Churchyard opened up about designing an updated version of Doctor Strange's costume, Wanda Maxinoff's powerful design, and some of the costumes for characters which did not make the final cut of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Set Video Reveals New Asgard Has Thanos-Themed Ice Cream Shop

Thanos may have horribly traumatized the universe when, with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan blipped half of all life out of existence, but people have interesting ways of processing trauma and in Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that one of the more curious ones is a Thanos-themed ice cream shop. In a new behind-the-scenes video from Entertainment Tonight, director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth take viewers on a tour of the Love and Thunder set, showing off a bit of New Asgard, including that interesting ice cream shop.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Russell Crowe
BGR.com

Stranger Things creators are making a Death Note show for Netflix

The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Even with hits like Stranger Things 4, Netflix is in more trouble than we thought

Two of the biggest Netflix original series of all time debuted highly-anticipated new seasons during the second quarter, including Ozark (the second half of its fourth and final season) and Stranger Things (the first seven episodes of Season 4). Regarding the latter, the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 hit Netflix just a few days ago, though the third quarter had already begun by then. Still, the show racked up almost 1.2 billion hours from Netflix account owners streaming the season in the first 28 days following its May 27 debut.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The mind-blowing twist in Ms. Marvel episode 5 is almost a plot hole

We’re one episode away from the Ms. Marvel finale, with episode 5 now available on Disney Plus. The latest episode delivers precisely the kind of action fans of the series would expect, considering how the previous episode ended. But in doing so, Ms. Marvel offers a mind-blowing twist that could be one of the biggest MCU plot holes so far.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Credits Scene#Cameos#Mcu
Kerrang

Taika Waititi on having GN’R in Thor: Love And Thunder soundtrack

Thor: Love And Thunder finally arrives this Friday (July 8), and, following the use of Sweet Child O’ Mine in the trailer, director Taika Waititi has explained why that’s not the only song by Guns N’ Roses that’s included in the latest Marvel extravaganza. According to...
MOVIES
GMA

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Everything to know about the latest Marvel film

Chris Hemsworth returns to the big screen as the God of Thunder in "Thor: Love and Thunder," in theaters July 8. The Taika Waititi-directed film -- a follow-up to the Oscar winner's previous Marvel Cinematic Universe offering, 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" -- finds our titular hero on a journey of self-discovery after the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." That lofty quest is soon derailed by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who will stop at nothing until all gods are dead.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Eyes $300 Million Opening at Global Box Office

Pre-release estimates fell drastically short last week, when Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru attracted suit-wearing TikTokers and outperformed projections by over 50%, with $125 million over the Independence Day holiday weekend. It’ll be interesting to see if we see a repeat this week when Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder is unleashed in approximately 4,300 domestic theaters. The film is projected to earn between $140 million and $160 million domestically in its first weekend, and an additional $150 million internationally for a global opening in the $300 million range.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Reviews Leave Internet Arguing Over Marvel Movies Again

The first reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder have arrived, and the internet has launched into a frenzy debating the findings. Despite the reviews being generally positive, the film and character both began to trend Tuesday afternoon as social media debated quality of the flick (even though it's not released until this weekend) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder review: Next to godliness

No Avenger has had a more impressive overhaul than Thor. The first two Thor movies are among the weakest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But once director Taika Waititi got his hands on the character, everything changed. Thor: Ragnarok is one of the highest-rated MCU movies to date, and managed to completely rework the Marvel character to better suit Chris Hewsworth’s strength as an actor. Five years later, Waititi and Hemsworth have teamed up once again for Thor: Love and Thunder, and you can read our review below.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This 2018 Ben Foster gem with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just hit Netflix

Leave No Trace, a 2018 indie drama from Bleecker Street starring Ben Foster, feels like it was a product of a different world and certainly a version of Hollywood from a bygone era. It was a time back when enough cinemagoers, for example, still made the trek to a movie theater to watch smaller, quieter fare besides the big-budget titles from an ascendant Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: Marvel Studios “Thor: Love And Thunder” U.K. Gala

Director Taika Waititi joined stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Pom Klementieff and Kieron L. Dyer in London’s Leicester Square at the U.K. gala screening of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Also in attendance was star of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” Rish Shah, “The Marvels” director Nia DaCosta and also musician Rita Ora, actor Regé-Jean Page, tennis champion Serena Williams among others. See more inside…
TENNIS
BGR.com

Streaming hall of fame: The most epic moments from 2022’s biggest shows

Now that we’re about to begin the back half of 2022, I thought it would be interesting to look back at the mountain of programming that the major streaming services all rolled out over the course of this year to build out what I guess you could say amounts to a sort of streaming hall of fame. To be sure, such a thing is no simple task. Not all streaming releases are winners, of course. Heck, not all of them are even any good.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder has exciting and controversial deleted scenes

We’re exactly one week away from the Thor: Love and Thunder release date, which has been generating plenty of buzz. That’s understandable, considering Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the most-beloved Avengers out there. We already think we know what happens in the film thanks to a few plot leaks that dropped after the red carpet premiere. And now we’re learning that Taika Waititi left plenty of Thor 4 scenes out of the final cut. Not only do the Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes sound very exciting, but they also generated significant controversy.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

329K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy