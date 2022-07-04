Chattanooga man stops to help stranded motorist

We have a scam warning for area farmers. The scammer was using a legitimate website Cattle Exchange looking for victims. Tennessee Department of Agriculture says it happened during a proposed cattle sale with a person claiming to be in Arkansas. A farmer in Coffee County spoke with the alleged scammer, saw photos/video of the cattle, and settled on a price. The “seller” requested a deposit ($15k) which was transferred via wire. The rest would be paid upon delivery. The farmer says he realized something was off when only days later the alleged scammer wanted him to sign a contract and make payment in full before delivery. That’s when he called authorities. Investigators have been unable to contact the “seller” since and tracked the wire transfer to a bank outside of the United States.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO