TRENTON – Teenagers can now work longer hours each summer in New Jersey, under a bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The state expanded working hours for minors between ages 16 and 18 last summer, allowing them to work as many as 50 hours a week rather than 40. That change is now permanent each summer, and the working hours for minors who are 14 and 15 are also now expanded to mirror federal laws.

