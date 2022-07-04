ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambian mayor visits Sun Prairie, seeks sister city status

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Several “Sene-Gambians” joined Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser in welcoming Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul, Gambia, during a meeting on July 1 in Room 215 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, where the participants intended to facilitate a sister city agreement between Banjul and Sun Prairie.

Current 48th District Assembly Rep. Samba Baldeh set up the meeting in an effort to encourage the sister city relationship because Sun Prairie currently has no official sister city.

Although Banjul is the capital city of Gambia, a country located in West Africa, the two mayors shared their common concerns that included waste management and transportation.

The Banjul mayor said although her city’s population is roughly that of Sun Prairie’s — in the mid-30,000s — hundreds of thousands of people travel into and out of the city each day. That puts a strain on infrastructure and transportation, she said.

Both mayors also had very few kind words for social media. Malick Lowe said residents in The Gambia, as the country is known on maps around the world, uprooted their previous president using social media, but still tried to paint the 20% of things that he did that were positive as negative decisions for the country.

District 1 Alder Steve Stocker drew a present day comparison and received a few laughs.

“He didn’t move out for two days is what I read. They finally had to kick him out,” Stocker said to Malick Lowe with a smile. “Sound familiar?”

Malick Lowe invited Esser and his wife, Carol, to The Gambia in December, when the beaches are in the best condition. The mayor said his wife and he love beaches and would definitely consider the invitation seriously.

In addition to recent transplants in the Sun Prairie area from The Gambia and Senegal, others attending the meeting included Sun Prairie Area School District Assistant Superintendent for Operations Janet Rosseter and City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for coming — we appreciate having you here,” remarked City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.

“As as our mayor mentioned, you’re a community that’s growing rapidly with challenges and opportunities. But I think we lead with our values. And I think that’s the strongest thing about our community is that we’re learning,” Oppenheimer said. “Being a sister city as Samba mentioned, those are things that are new to us, but it is part of our values — diversity, equity, sustainability, doing the right thing. And so we’re interested in being a partner if that’s what you would like.”

“Those are things we can follow up on for all of you here,” Baldeh said. “It takes a lot of work to make some of these things happen, and a lot of commitment and a long term commitment. So I hope you coming here, and having this good conversation, will be followed up with really actual work to make these things work.”

Although Esser asked those attending as Sun Prairie residents to consider getting involved on city boards and commissions, King offered a different way to get involved.

“Yes, we have a lot of opportunities in local government and one of the things I’m involved with is getting youth empowered in local government but I interact a lot with the community and they say, ‘that’s not for me, I don’t have the time commitment.’ But I always try to encourage them that there are other ways to get involved.”

King explained that he coordinates the city’s annual multicultural fair event and that he wants to be sure to represent Africa as well as other communities.

“I’ll share my contact information because a lot of the individuals in this room I collaborate with on different projects or initiatives, and we want your voice we want to hear what your concerns are what you want,” King said. “So just as the mayor is a resource to learn about getting involved in our local elected positions . . . there are certain things I’m involved with —our equity audit, or our branding study or housing study — that we still want to hear from everyone in our community. I’m happy to keep people informed, but most importantly engaged as well. And so, thank you all for being here. And I certainly want to be a resource to you all who are working on being a resource to us as well.”

King distributed city “swag bags” to the Sene-Gambians that included t-shirts and other items representing the city as well as his business card for contact information.

The event concluded with photos in the Council Chambers, including one with Malick Lowe sitting in Esser’s chair at the council dais, and Stocker joking that Esser had been replaced.

After the 90-minute visit, both Oppenheimer and King said the sister city relationship would be formalized with the council’s Committee of the Whole in the near future, but that it is important that a local heritage group or other organization steps forward as a support system to reach out to Gambians in their country to facilitate communication and visits between the two cities.

For more information about city Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, including the city’s equity audit, contact King by email at jking@cityofsunprairie.com.

Comments / 0

 

