The company had reportedly planned to launch TikTok Shop in Germany, France, Italy and Spain in the first half of this year, and then in the U.S. later this year. People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that the expansion plans have been abandoned after influencers dropped out of the project in the U.K. and the venture struggled to gain traction with users. A TikTok employee told the Financial Times that general consumer awareness and adoption is still low in the U.K., as many TikTok Shop livestreams achieved poor sales despite efforts to encourage brands and influencers to sell through the app.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO