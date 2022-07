PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On her third workday on the job, Portsmouth’s new city manager Tonya Chapman fired Police Chief Renado Prince. “It is with regret, that we announce that Police Chief Renado Prince is no longer with the city of Portsmouth, as of July 5, 2022,” Peter Glagola, the city’s recently hired director of marketing and communication, said in an email around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

