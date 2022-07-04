ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Silverthorne Days Inn could bring dozens of workforce housing units online by Aug. 1

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of the summer, the Days Inn in Silverthorne could house dozens of new workforce units under a new conditional-use permit given to the Summit County Combined Housing Authority. Located on Silverthorne Lane, the Days Inn has operated as a hotel since 1986, and the current ownership...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

