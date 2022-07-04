ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

World War II codebreaker honored at Ohio parade

By Brian Hofmann, Karyssa D'Agostino
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JgQL_0gUgYtFA00

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade in Ohio.

Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann.

Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

“Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann said. “I’m finally here.”

Just before he graduated from college, Bergmann was recruited by the Army for a top-secret mission: codebreaking. He received his diploma and set out for training not even knowing what his mission would be.

“From the time I was a young scout, Eagle Scout, I was always a patriotic,” Bergman said. “When I went into the Army, I didn’t know what was in front of me, but I was ready for it.”

What was in front of him was deciphering codes from all over the world to help the allies end the war in Europe. Bergmann was also sent on a mission to Myanmar to retrieve documents that would help them break the codes. During this mission, Bergmann lost one of his eyes.

How patriotic is Ohio?

Codebreaking has been credited with shortening the war by two years and, in turn, saving uncounted lives, making Bergmann an obvious choice as the grand marshal of the Upper Arlington parade.

It’s just amazing to have that man and that piece of living history from Upper Arlington,” said grand co-chair of the parade, Sam Porter. “And to represent us today and our theme.”

Bergmann will hit another milestone as he turns 102 this week, crediting a loving wife and marriage to his longevity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Buffington Island was the site of Ohio's most significant Civil War battle

PORTLAND, Ohio -- Buffington Island Battlefield is the site of the only significant Civil War battle in Ohio. On July 19, 1863, a Union force of 3,000 cavalry, artillery, infantry, and Navy personnel routed a column of 1,800 Confederate cavalry and artillery commanded by Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan. From...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Upper Arlington, OH
Government
City
Arlington, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#War#Codebreaker#Myanmar#Eagle Scout
WSYX ABC6

Protesters gather in downtown Columbus on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

From cops to counselors: How Ohio’s 988 crisis number will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 9-8-8 will soon become Ohio’s go-to number for mental health crises, all while attempting to divert care from cops to counselors. Beginning July 16, Ohioans dealing with a mental health or substance abuse emergency can dial or text 988 to get connected with a counselor – a move aimed at expanding care while eliminating the hassle of punching in, and remembering, the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man, teen found dead in central Ohio; no threat to community

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy, who investigators believe to be father and son, are dead in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently […]
POWELL, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Army
Ohio Capital Journal

Activists want anti-vaccine amendment in Ohio Constitution

State politicians advanced an effort Tuesday to place anti-vaccination language onto a general election ballot, which would leave the fate of vaccine mandates in Ohio in voters’ hands. If passed, Ohio would become the only state in the nation with an explicit ban of vaccine mandates in its constitution. It would mark a major step […] The post Activists want anti-vaccine amendment in Ohio Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Highway Patrol increasing security for upcoming Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent mass shootings across the nation have some in central Ohio concerned for their safety at large events like the upcoming Ohio State Fair. But even with the nation’s gun culture, firearms are not banned at this year’s state fair. With the gates opening in just three weeks, the Ohio State […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Counties with the most veterans in Ohio

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Hearing postponed for Ohio Jan. 6 riot suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A hearing was postponed for an East Liverpool man accused of attacking police in the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas is facing several charges in connection to the riot. Court records show that new evidence has been provided...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy