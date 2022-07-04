ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Indiana boy, 11, killed in fireworks incident, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An 11-year-old boy died late Sunday from injuries sustained during a fireworks incident in southwestern Indiana.

Camrynn McMichael died while en route to an Evansville hospital, the Indiana State Police confirmed to WEHT.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child seriously wounded by fireworks, WXIN reported.

Camrynn’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, told WEHT that her son loved to play sports – including football and basketball – with NFL and NBA aspirations. He would have attended Mount Vernon Junior High School in the fall.

“But more than that, he loved his sister,” she told WXIN. “He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke, and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

State police, Mount Vernon police and the Posey County Coroner’s Office are investigating, and an autopsy is slated for Tuesday, WEHT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

