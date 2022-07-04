ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga man stops to help stranded motorist

By Gregory Funderburg
WTVC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chattanooga woman says some recent car trouble could have turned into a bad situation. Elizabeth Nikhomvan says she was driving down Hunter Road when things took a turn. “My vehicle started making a weird noise and lights were blinking in the car. It suddenly dies in the middle of the...

newschannel9.com

WTVC

Ginger is missing in Cleveland, ran away from fireworks

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Like all too many dogs in our viewing area, Ginger is afraid of fireworks. Her owner is now hoping you can help bring her back home where she belongs. Madison Collins says Ginger got out of her fence Monday night on Freewill Road in Cleveland as the fireworks started going off.
WBIR

TWRA: Man dead after falling into Chickamauga Lake, run over by boat

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man was dead after a boating incident on Chickamauga Lake Wednesday. They said it happened near the Route 60 bridge at around 1 p.m. They said Jordan Matthews, 34, from Hamilton County, was boating with a woman and child near the bridge. According to a release, he was sitting outside the railing at the bow of an old pontoon boat when he fell into the water.
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Bust a Drug Operation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police made an arrest after busting a drug operation. Police were initially made aware of an auto theft of an Infiniti on July 1. This car was eventually involved in a shots fired call at the corner of Wilcox Blvd. and Greenwood Road. Using the Infiniti’s...
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee Accidents
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Trooper stop nets pills and cash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is showing off what a trooper seized during a traffic stop on July 3rd. The trooper was patrolling on East 23rd Street and pulled over a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation. The THP says the trooper performed a search of the...
WDEF

Boater dies in Chickamauga Lake this afternoon

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials say a man died in the Chickamauga Lake this afternoon after being run over by a boat. TWRA officers say 34 year old Jordan Matthews was in a boat with a woman and child near the Highway 60 bridge between Dayton and Birchwood. They...
On Target News

Scammer attempts to trick Coffee County Farmer; Fails

We have a scam warning for area farmers. The scammer was using a legitimate website Cattle Exchange looking for victims. Tennessee Department of Agriculture says it happened during a proposed cattle sale with a person claiming to be in Arkansas. A farmer in Coffee County spoke with the alleged scammer, saw photos/video of the cattle, and settled on a price. The “seller” requested a deposit ($15k) which was transferred via wire. The rest would be paid upon delivery. The farmer says he realized something was off when only days later the alleged scammer wanted him to sign a contract and make payment in full before delivery. That’s when he called authorities. Investigators have been unable to contact the “seller” since and tracked the wire transfer to a bank outside of the United States.
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests June 27-July 3

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from June 27-July 3. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wrganews.com

Rome Police investigating deadly shooting

On Sunday, July 3 at about 5:50 pm Rome-Floyd 911 received a call of a vehicle accident with injury at Tolbert Street and North Avenue. Other calls received advised the driver has been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering first aid until...
localmemphis.com

Tennessee woman warns about package delivery scam

A Tennessee woman is spreading the word about a possible package delivery scam. She said it started with a notice in the mail. The message didn't have a company logo like UPS or FedEx. Once she took a picture and googled the image, the woman said the Bradley County Sherriff's office warned of similar notices.
