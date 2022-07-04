ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another pair of bald eagles raises its eaglets near Lake Oroville

By Megan Camponovo
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Scientists from the Department of Water Resources have discovered a new pair of bald eagles is nesting near Lake Oroville, for a total of eight bald eagle nesting pairs in the area.

According to a news release from the DWR, scientists have been watching the development of ten eaglets, which is the official term for young eagles.

The chicks have been spotted around Lake Oroville and in the Oroville Wildlife Area. Typically, the chicks begin to grow flight feathers and become strong enough to start flying during June and July.

According to the DWR, Lake Oroville and the Feather River provide the ideal habitat for bald eagles. Fish are a main food source for eagles and large bodies of water like Lake Oroville provide a wide variety of fish, as well as food sources such as waterfowl, small birds, and mammals. The trees near the water provide prime nesting and hunting locations for the eagles as well.

When the DWR first started conducting surveys on bald eagles in 2002, three nesting territories were identified for protection. Now, the Department implements protections for all eight territories in Lake Oroville to help protect the bald eagles living there.

