NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Social Media Decision

By Mathew Smith
globalcirculate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case the Brooklyn Nets needed more drama, many fans noticed that Ben Simmons recently deactivated his Instagram account. On Thursday, Simmons posted a selfie in a Nets shirt with a caption that said, “Feeling incredible.” Kevin Durant has since sent the...

