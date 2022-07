SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A study reveals the dangers of Covid reinfection is shedding light on the long-term effects of the virus. As cases rise with the new BA.5 subvariant, the study suggests Covid is really not like a cold or flu and can cause lasting health problems.Lois Tucker has never tested positive for Covid."I don't see any reason to court that," she said. 'I'm not interested in going through that. Aging is difficult enough."Tucker feels fortunate, I especially since she's seen what her brother has gone through. He has long Covid and suffers from shortness of breath and brain...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO