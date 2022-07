MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. The saying love where you love is true for our next officer. A Lowcountry native, she’s serving her hometown, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO