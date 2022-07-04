ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Indiana boy, 11, killed in fireworks incident, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZ3qL_0gUgY9AL00

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An 11-year-old boy died late Sunday from injuries sustained during a fireworks incident in southwestern Indiana.

Camrynn McMichael died while en route to an Evansville hospital, the Indiana State Police confirmed to WEHT.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child seriously wounded by fireworks, WXIN reported.

Camrynn’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, told WEHT that her son loved to play sports – including football and basketball – with NFL and NBA aspirations. He would have attended Mount Vernon Junior High School in the fall.

“But more than that, he loved his sister,” she told WXIN. “He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke, and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

State police, Mount Vernon police and the Posey County Coroner’s Office are investigating, and an autopsy is slated for Tuesday, WEHT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
Action News Jax

Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

A Kentucky deputy killed in an ambush that left three officers dead in a small Appalachian town was laid to rest Tuesday. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears at the funeral for his deputy and longtime friend, William Petry, who along with two other officers walked into a hail of bullets from a gunman holed up in his home Thursday evening.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Man pursued to state line from Waskom area, arrested in Arkansas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man accused of stealing multiple trucks from the Waskom area, and who police say was pursued to the Louisiana state line has been arrested in Arkansas. Brandon Hammett was arrested by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas after being chased to the Louisiana state line by Caddo Parish […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Indiana#Nba#Violent Crime#Accident#The Indiana State Police#Weht#Wxin#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Families sue TikTok after young girls die from ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES — The parents of young girls in Texas and Wisconsin have filed a lawsuit against TikTok after their children died while taking part in a social media challenge. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by the Social Media Victims Law Center, alleges that TikTok’s algorithm made videos promoting the “Blackout Challenge” appear for both Lalani Walton, 8, and Arriani Arroyo, 9, KCEN reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
klif.com

Murder Suspect Returned To Texas

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – An Austin woman who’s accused of murdering bicycle racer Anna Wilson in mid May has been returned to Texas from Costa Rica. Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country after the killing of Wilson. She was found in a Costa Rican beachfront hostel June 29th. Costa Rica returned her to Texas July 2, and she is now in the Travis County Jail, held on a $3.5 million bond. The murdered Anna Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, fellow bicycle racer Colin Strickland. Strickland has cooperated with investigators, and is not a suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend

Over the July 4 weekend, Texas Game Wardens reported 10 drownings and one boat-related death. There were also 38 reported boating accidents, according to Texas Game Wardens. As part of Operation Dry Water, Texas Game Wardens patrolled 10,202 hours, contacted 12,537 vessels and administered 332 field sobriety tests. They also issued 1,976 warnings and 1,560 citations.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Firefighters See Hundreds of Grass Fire Calls on Fourth of July

Fireworks and dry conditions made for a dangerous combination on the Fourth of July weekend, with firefighters across North Texas kept busy by fires ignited by fireworks. One of those calls was the professional Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks display at Panther Island Pavilion. Grass around the fireworks area caught fire, with spectators capturing cellphone video of the flames spreading.
FORT WORTH, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy