ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has never been afraid to assert a bold opinion. But his newest tweet with a prediction about Baker Mayfield is going viral for how crazy people find it. Earlier this afternoon, Orlovsky declared that if Baker Mayfield reverts to his 2020 form, the Carolina Panthers would reach the playoffs. Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, ending an 18-year drought, before leading them to their first playoff win since the 1990s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO