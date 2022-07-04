ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘Oh no, not again’: Mother of fallen Dallas officer reacts to recent mass shootings

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Valeria Zamarripa holds on to her son’s belongings, his pictures, his military dog tag and his Navy hat. And she holds on to the last words he said to her. ”I’ll always remember those last words… ‘I love you mom,’” said Valerie...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dpdbeat.com

Innocent Bystander Shot in Gunfire Exchange

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a shooting that happened inside a convenience store and left an innocent bystander shot. On June 30, 2022, at about 12:06 pm, the two suspects seen in the surveillance video inside 3444 E. Illinois Avenue got into an argument. During the fight, the two individuals shot at each other and an innocent bystander was injured. Both suspects left the store, one on foot and the other in a gold SUV, seen in the video.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Families grieving double murder in Haltom City ambush

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two families are grieving over the deaths of their loved ones killed in what police are calling an ambush in Haltom City Saturday night. Amber Tsai, 32, and Collin Davis were gunned down at Tsai’s home, and four others – including three police officers – were also injured.
HALTOM CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Navy#Rangers
wbap.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
therockwalltimes

Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Rowlett

On 07/04/2022 at about 7:28 p.m. Rowlett Police received a report of 2 injured women at the Valero gas station located at 1600 block of Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, Rockwall Co., Texas. Rowlett Police officers arrived and found a 31 year old female and a 24 year old female (both related to each other) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told responding officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend Keith Richmond (34 years old). Suspect Keith Richmond had fled the scene in a gold vehicle.
ROWLETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man, woman found dead in Southlake home

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Denver Gazette

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life in a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said none of those wounded in the shooting Saturday...
KWTX

FBI: more young people are being targeted for sextortion scams

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminals are targeting your children, threatening them in ways that experts say has already led to a number of suicides. Now with summer in full swing, the FBI is worried that even more young people could fall victim. The scam is called sextortion. Criminals convince victims to...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Pedestrian killed on Anna freeway

ANNA, Texas (KTEN) — A pedestrian trying to cross a busy freeway in Anna was struck and killed over the weekend. Police said the 45-year-old Dallas man was hit by a southbound 18-wheeler on U.S. 75 north of White Street shortly after 10.a.m. Saturday. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANNA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy