Grand Haven, MI

South pier closed, State Park beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvrgk_0gUgWJPQ00
Police have shut down Grand Haven's south pier due to multiple fights.  WZZM-TV photo

Several fights led to the closure of Grand Haven’s south pier, and the beach near the pier, Monday afternoon.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety shared a post on its Facebook page around 6 p.m. Monday reading, “DNR has closed Grand Haven State Park Beach due to multiple fights.”

A few minutes later, a second post read, “Grand Haven south pier closed.”

Andrew LundBorg, Grand Haven State Park supervisor, confirmed in a text that “due to several physical altercations on the beach this afternoon, the beach and entry to the park was closed for public safety.”

This marks the third time in several years that the state park and/or the pier were closed on or near the Fourth of July.

In 2019, the south pier was closed on July 4 due to a fight involving approximately 20 women, who were part of a crowd of nearly 200 young adults blocking the middle of the pier. In that instance, police had to use pepper spray to break up the fight.

On July 3, 2017, a large fight led to the closure of Grand Haven State Park the night before the Fourth of July holiday.

